[VIDEOS] Icono Del Pop George Michael Fallecio

(FILES) In a file picture taken on September 9, 2012, British singer George Michael performs on stage during a charity gala for the benefit of Sidaction, at the Opera Garnier in Paris. British pop singer George Michael cancelled his Australian tour on September 30, 2012 revealing that he was battling "major anxiety" after a severe bout of pneumonia that he says almost killed him. AFP PHOTO / FILES / MIGUEL MEDINA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/GettyImages)