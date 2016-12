[Video] Hoy Rubí Por Fin Celebra Sus XV Años

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 23: Fifteen-year-old girls return to their limousine after a photo shoot at Mexico's Angel of Independence monument on June 23, 2012 in Mexico City, Mexico. The monument is a favorite spot for photo shoots following "quinceanera" coming out parties for fifteen-year-old girls. Many wealthy families spend small fortunes on the events. Although incomes have risen nationwide in recent years, Mexico's vast income disparity is a major theme ahead of Sunday's upcoming presidential election. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)