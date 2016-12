[VIDEO] Cancelan La Chiva En Los XV De Rubí Por Acidente

Rubi Ibarra and her father Cresencio Ibarra dance during the celebration of her 15th birthday in Villa Guadalupe, San Luis Potosi State, on December 26, 2016. Rubi, a small-town Mexican teen, welcomed thousands of guests for her 15th birthday party after her parents' video invitation to the milestone event went viral online. / AFP / RONALDO SCHEMIDT (Photo credit should read RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)