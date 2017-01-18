Retrasos En Las Escuelas De Houston Debido A Las Inundaciones

Here’s a list from Houston TranStar of the locations being affected:
- I-10 Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue/Westcott Street
- I-45 North Freeway NB at North Main Street
- I-45 North Freeway SB at Crosstimbers Street
- I-45 North Freeway SB at I-10 Katy Freeway
- I-69 Southwest Freeway SB before I-610 West Loop
- I-69 Southwest Freeway NB at I-610 West Loop
- US 90 Alternate EB at SH 36
- SH 288 NB at I-69 Southwest Freeway
- SH 288 SB at I-69 Southwest Freeway
- SH 99 NB at FM 1093/Westpark Tollway
- Beltway 8 North EB at I-69 Eastex Freeway
- FM 3155 NB at US 90 A
- Hardy Toll Road SB at Crosstimbers Street
- Westpark Tollway EB at Post Oak
- West Sam Houston Tollway SB at Westpark Drive
School delays
- Fort Bend ISD: Schools, buses operating on two-hour delay
- Presbyterian School: Closed
- Saint Thomas’ Episcopal School: Closed
- The Art Institute of Houston: morning classes are delayed until 10 a.m.
- Annunciation Orthodox School: Closed
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UT Health): Opening at 10 a.m.
- Houston Community College: All campuses delayed until 10 a.m.
- St. Mark’s Episcopal School on Bellaire: Closed
- Texas Southern University: Opening at 10 a.m.
- HISD: Schools operating on two-hour delay. Employees report to work at usual time if possible. Students already on buses will continue to school.
- West U Methodist School: Opening at 10:30 a.m. School tour is canceled.
- St. Francis Episcopal School: Delayed until 10 a.m.
- Varnett Public School: Two-hour delay
- Post Oak School: Bissonnet and Museum districts closed
- St. Luke’s Day School: Closed
- Aldine ISD: Delay in bus service
- St. Pius X High School: Two-hour delay
- Harris County Department of Education: Two-hour delay
- Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart: Delayed until 10 a.m.
- St. Thomas High School: Two-hour delay
- Village School in West Houston: Closed