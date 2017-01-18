Retrasos En Las Escuelas De Houston Debido A Las Inundaciones

January 18, 2017 6:19 AM By Vale Gallegos

Here’s a list from Houston TranStar of the locations being affected:

  • I-10 Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue/Westcott Street
  • I-45 North Freeway NB at North Main Street
  • I-45 North Freeway SB at Crosstimbers Street
  • I-45 North Freeway SB at I-10 Katy Freeway
  • I-69 Southwest Freeway SB before I-610 West Loop
  • I-69 Southwest Freeway NB at I-610 West Loop
  • US 90 Alternate EB at SH 36
  • SH 288 NB at I-69 Southwest Freeway
  • SH 288 SB at I-69 Southwest Freeway
  • SH 99 NB at FM 1093/Westpark Tollway
  • Beltway 8 North EB at I-69 Eastex Freeway
  • FM 3155 NB at US 90 A
  • Hardy Toll Road SB at Crosstimbers Street
  • Westpark Tollway EB at Post Oak
  • West Sam Houston Tollway SB at Westpark Drive

School delays

  • Fort Bend ISD: Schools, buses operating on two-hour delay
  • Presbyterian School: Closed
  • Saint Thomas’ Episcopal School: Closed
  • The Art Institute of Houston: morning classes are delayed until 10 a.m.
  • Annunciation Orthodox School: Closed
  • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UT Health): Opening at 10 a.m.
  • Houston Community College: All campuses delayed until 10 a.m.
  • St. Mark’s Episcopal School on Bellaire: Closed
  • Texas Southern University: Opening at 10 a.m.
  • HISD: Schools operating on two-hour delay. Employees report to work at usual time if possible. Students already on buses will continue to school.
  • West U Methodist School: Opening at 10:30 a.m. School tour is canceled.
  • St. Francis Episcopal School: Delayed until 10 a.m.
  • Varnett Public School: Two-hour delay
  • Post Oak School: Bissonnet and Museum districts closed
  • St. Luke’s Day School: Closed
  • Aldine ISD: Delay in bus service
  • St. Pius X High School: Two-hour delay
  • Harris County Department of Education: Two-hour delay
  • Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart: Delayed until 10 a.m.
  • St. Thomas High School: Two-hour delay
  • Village School in West Houston: Closed

 

 

