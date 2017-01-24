KLOL-FM PEPSI NOCHE LATINA SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE ENTRANT’S CHANCE OF

WINNING.

1. HOW TO ENTER

a. These rules govern promotion KLOL-FM Sweepstakes (the “Promotion”), which is

being conducted by KLOL FM (the “Station”). The Promotion begins on January 25,

2017 and ending January 31, 2017 (the “Promotion Dates”).

b. To enter the Promotion, you may enter on-air beginning on January 25, 2017 at

7:20am Central Time (“CT”) and ending on January 31, 2017 at 9:00am CT (the “Entry

Period”) as follows:

i. To participate in the Promotion, you must listen to the Station each weekday beginning

on January 25, 2017 and ending on January 30, 2017 between 7:20 am

CT and 3:20 pm CT each day. Two (2) Farruko song titles will be mentioned onair

every day during the Entry Period, for a total of eight (8) songs. Then, on

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 listen to the Station again between the hours of 8:00

am CT and 8:30 am CT for the on-air personality to give the cue to call to list all

eight (8) Farruko song titles previously listed on-air earlier in the week. Upon

hearing the cue to call, the designated number caller (as announced by the on-air

personality prior to the cue to call) to get through to the Station contest line at

713 212 6342 will get the chance to correctly list all eight (8) Farruko song titles

that have been announced on-air during the week. If the caller does not correctly

list all of eight (8) Farruko song titles, that caller will not win the prize and the onair

personality will move on to another caller. If the caller guesses correctly, he or

she will win the prize. At the time of entrant’s call, entrant will be required to provide

all information requested including entrant’s full name, complete address

(including zip code), day and evening phone numbers and date of birth in order

to be eligible to win. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. In the event that the selected

caller is incorrect, disconnected, or is found to be ineligible, the next eligible caller

who successfully makes it through on the call-in line and completes the call

and correctly lists the names of all eight (8) Farruko song titles will be a winner.

There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win,

but a listener may be a winner only once.

c. One (1) prize will be awarded on-air during the Promotion.

d. Due to delays in the online streaming of the Station’s broadcast signal, listeners to

the online stream may not be able to participate in or may be disadvantaged in participating

in on-air contests. Entrants are encouraged to listen to the Station on-air.

The Station is not responsible for online streaming delays.

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Promotion is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents 18 years of age or

older and who reside in State of Texas. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

Employees, officers, directors and agents of the NFL, Pepsi Co. the Station, CBS

Radio Inc., their corporate affiliates, Station’s advertising and promotional agencies,

participating sponsors, prize suppliers, their respective affiliates (collectively, the

“Promotion Entities”) and other radio stations in the Houston Galveston metropolitan

area, the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children)

and those living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible

to enter or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local

laws and regulations. By participating, entrant agrees to comply with these Official

Rules and the decisions of the Station, which are final and binding in all respects.

b. Listeners are eligible to win a prize in a CBS Radio Houston (the “Cluster”) contest

once every thirty (30) days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any

cluster. The winner must provide valid government-issued photo identification and

provide their complete address, date of birth and phone number to claim a prize.

c. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and

delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify

any entrant who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any

entry as required by law.

3. PRIZES

a. One (1) prize will be awarded in this Promotion. The prize consists of two (2) tickets

to the Pepsi Noche Latina at Escapade 2001 on February 1, 2017; two (2) Meet and

Greet passes to meet Farruko at the Pepsi Noche Latina; and two (2) tickets to the

Super Bowl 51 taking place on February 5, 2017 at NRG (NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX

77054). The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $1500.00. The winner(

s) will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not

specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the prize(s). The prize(s) is

awarded as is. Tickets valid only on the date(s) printed on the tickets. Tickets are

not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or

credit at any time, nor will tickets be replaced if lost or stolen. Tickets may not be

sold to a third party. If a prize-related event is unable to take place as scheduled, for

reasons such as cancellation, preemption, postponement or unavailability, including

for weather, or for any reason beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, their sole

responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of

the prize(s) and no substitution or compensation will be provided for the unawarded

elements of the prize(s). The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to deny

entry to or to remove the winner(s) and/or guest(s) if either engages in disruptive

behavior or in a manner with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other

person at any prize related event.

b. No more than the stated number of prizes specified in these official rules will be

awarded. All prizes or prize certificates may be claimed at the office of the Station at

the address below during regular business hours. The winners will forfeit any prizes

or prize certificates not claimed by 5:30pm CT on February 1, 2017. In the event that

a prize or prize certificate is mailed or shipped to the winners, it will be with the prior

written consent of the winners and therefore, winners assume the risk of its loss. The

Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize (s) or prize certificate (s).

c. Prize(s) is not transferable, and no substitution, assignment or cash equivalent of

prize(s) is permitted, except by the Station (solely at its discretion), which reserves

the right to substitute a prize or prize portion with another prize or prize portion of

greater or equal value. The prize(s) are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above

and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any other

expenses. Promotion Entities are not responsible for winners’ limitations that prevent

acceptance or use of prize(s). Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion Entities

have not made, and are not in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranties,

representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties, expressed

or implied, whether by contract or law, concerning any prize, including without

limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical condition or

fitness for a particular purpose. Other restrictions may apply.

4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Decisions of the Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

b. One (1) winner will be selected on-air as described in Section 1 of these Official

Rules.

c. Odds of winning depend on the order and number of phone calls received.

d. Winner must listen to the Station to win but do not need to be present to win.

e. Potential winner will be notified of winning at the time of their winning phone calls.

Prize(s) will be awarded only upon confirmation of eligibility and completion of all

requisite releases. The winner(s) must execute and return any required affidavit of

eligibility and/or liability/publicity by 5:30pm CT on February 1, 2017 or prize(s) will

be forfeited. If a winner has not reached the age of majority in his/her state of residence,

the prize(s) will be awarded in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian.

If a potential winner(s) cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the required fully-

executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the required

time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential

winner forfeits the prize(s).

5. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(

s). The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9

with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any

prize(s) and will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s

full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) valued

at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (or any other CBS Radio

station in Station’s market) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or

more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the

prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.

b. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s

and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) permission for the Station or its designees

to interview the winner(s) (or guest(s), if applicable), to photograph, film and

record each winner (or guest, if applicable), and to use in commerce and in any media,

now or hereafter known, throughout the world, in perpetuity, his/her name,

prize(s) won, hometown (city and state), biographic information, likeness, photograph,

voice, audio or video recording and/or any statements made by him/her regarding

the Station, the Promotion and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade, publicity

or promotion without notice or additional compensation, notification or permission,

in perpetuity, except where prohibited by law. Each winner (and guest, if applicable)

agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance

of the prize, except where prohibited by law.

c. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s

and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) agreement to release, discharge, and

hold harmless the Promotion Entities and their respective officers, shareholders, directors,

employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns

(collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims or liability

arising directly or indirectly from any prize(s) awarded and participation in the

Promotion, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss

of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation

in the Promotion, or delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of

any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity, including, but not limited

to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy and merchandise

delivery.

d. If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including but not

limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention,

fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Released

Parties that corrupt or affect the security, administration, fairness, integrity or

proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the Promotion is compromised or becomes

technically corrupted in any way, electronically or otherwise, the Station reserves the

right to cancel, terminate, suspend and/or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is

terminated before the original end date, the Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion

to, to modify the procedure for selecting winner(s), unless the nature of the

event giving rise to such termination renders it impossible to select winner(s).

e. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the

printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement

of a prize(s); (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure or

omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected,

postage due, illegible, incomplete or late entries; (v) entries not received due

to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties,

telephone service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or signal interference,

accidental disconnection or equipment malfunctions or any other technological problems

or failures of any kind; or (vi) any cancellations, delays, diversions, substitutions

or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or any other persons

or entities providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if applicable) including

any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same.

Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize

cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts

of terrorism or other factors beyond the Released Parties’ control.

f. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using

multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins or any other

methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified. The

use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic,

programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited

to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at the Station’s

discretion. The Station’s or its Promotion administrator’s computer or telephone

system is the official time keeping device for this Promotion. In the event of a

dispute, online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized Account

Holder. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is assigned

to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or

other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain

associated with the submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or mobile

telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is

responsible for assigning such numbers. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves

the right to disqualify any person who it believes is tampering with the entry process

or the operation of the Promotion. Failure to comply with the rules of the Promotion

may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. If

the Station makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated or committed

fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, the Station may disqualify that

entrant from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Station-administered

Promotions and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

g. The Station reserves the right to make changes to the rules of the Promotion, including,

without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which will become

effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of

the Promotion Entities, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed,

rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation,

to cancel, terminate, suspend or modify the Promotion and shall not be required

to award a substitute prize(s).

h. Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that: (1)

any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with

this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort

to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New

York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual

out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees;

and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including,

without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and

(4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have

any damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the interpretation

and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.

i. For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt

by January 31, 2017 to KLOL-FM Sweepstakes – Official Rules,” Attn: Promotions,

KLOL-FM. For the names of the prize winners send a self-addressed stamped

envelope for receipt by March 31, 2017 to the above address marked “KLOL– FM

Sweepstakes Winner List.” The Official Rules and the Winner List (when completed)

shall also be available during regular business hours at the main offices of the Station

and may be posted online at http://www.mega101fm.com

6. PRIVACY

a. By participating in the Promotion, entrant agrees to the Station’s Terms of Use

Agreement and to the use of entrant’s personal information as described in the Privacy

Policy located at http://www.mega101fm.com. In the event of conflict between the

Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and these Official Rules, the terms of these Official

Rules shall apply.

Administrator: KLOL-FM 24 Greenway Plaza Suite 1900 Houston TX 77019

Sponsor: PepsiCo 1111 Westchester Ave White Plains NY 10604