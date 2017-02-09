[Fotos] Famosas Maduras Con Cuerpos Envidiables

February 9, 2017 11:29 AM By Dorian F. Valenzuela
Filed Under: Elizabeth Hurley, Famosas Maduras, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Maribel Guardia, ninel conde

La mujer es el ser mas hermoso del universo por dentro y por fuera, de eso no me queda ninguna duda. Sin embargo, son las propias mujeres que se presionan con autocritica y piensan que cuando pasan la barrera de los 40 años, sus cuerpos ya no son bellos.

Mujeres, aqui les presentamos ejemplos de famosas maduras que sirven de prueba de que con una buena alimentacion y ejercicio, se puede lucir espectacular por mucho, MUCHO tiempo mas de lo esperado.

Christie Brinkley

Jennifer Lopez

Salma Hayek

Ninel Conde

#sol #arena #mar y #acapulco 🌊🌴🌴🌴

A photo posted by Maribel Guardia (@maribelguardia) on

Elizabeth Hurley

Bikini time @elizabethhurleybeach @velaaprivateisland 💋

A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

Jennifer Aniston

Happy & healthy.

A photo posted by Jennifer Aniston (@thejenniferaniston) on

Cual famosa agregarias a esta lista?

Dorian En Facebook

Dorian En Twitter

 

More from Dorian F. Valenzuela
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mega 101 FM - KLOL - Mega Musica de Houston, Texas

Biografías de MEGA
Mega En Tus Mañanas

Listen Live