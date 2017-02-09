[Fotos] Famosas Maduras Con Cuerpos Envidiables

Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface. For a preview check out @people.com ..and thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! 🌸🌴psI can’t wait to see everyone at VIBES on Feb 17th and 18th in Houston! #proudmomhere! #vibes

A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:22pm PST