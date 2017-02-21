[Fotos Calientes] Esta Es La Chica Con Mas Solicitudes En TINDER!

If you're looking for a sign, this is it. We all know life can be hard af sometimes. We all lost people we loved, we all cried and had forgotten what it feels like to be truly happy. Friendly reminder that you don't need to have it all figured out by now. Fuck the people who told you you can't be who you want to be. Fuck the ones who told you you can't achieve your dreams. Literally fuck everyone who doesn't believe in you. You can be anything. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. Just make sure to always get back up and fight. You're fire! Don't let anything extinguish your flame. Burn, burn, burn! 🔥 Choose happiness over what might be right. You don't want to look back at your life in 10 years thinking 'man I should've been braver.' You are brave. Have no regrets and embrace who you are. You're an entire universe – don't live your life thinking you're just a star. // Tag your best friend ♡

A post shared by J A Z Z E G G E R 🇦🇹🇬🇧 (@jazzegger) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:28am PST