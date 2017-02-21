[Fotos Calientes] Esta Es La Chica Con Mas Solicitudes En TINDER!

Con los avances de la tecnología, el mundo sigue evolucionando la manera en la que se comunica. No solamente se trate de redes sociales como Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, y Snapchat, sino también de como una puede buscar pareja.
Una de la aplicaciones mas populares del mundo se llama TINDER. Muchos usuarios buscan todos los días encontrar al amor de su vida, o de su noche, sin embargo no todos tienen la suerte de Jazz Egger.
La mujer tiene mas de cinco mil solicitudes en dicha aplicación a tan solo sus 19 años.
Checa las fotos:
If you're looking for a sign, this is it. We all know life can be hard af sometimes. We all lost people we loved, we all cried and had forgotten what it feels like to be truly happy. Friendly reminder that you don't need to have it all figured out by now. Fuck the people who told you you can't be who you want to be. Fuck the ones who told you you can't achieve your dreams. Literally fuck everyone who doesn't believe in you. You can be anything. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. Just make sure to always get back up and fight. You're fire! Don't let anything extinguish your flame. Burn, burn, burn! 🔥 Choose happiness over what might be right. You don't want to look back at your life in 10 years thinking 'man I should've been braver.' You are brave. Have no regrets and embrace who you are. You're an entire universe – don't live your life thinking you're just a star. // Tag your best friend ♡
photoshop lvl 7000 / sorry @robertsakowski for destroying your wonderful work xx (#truthbehindthisshot my agency told me on that day that my hips were way too wide and that I needed to lose weight in order to have a chance at London Fashion Week. I already was underweight so I decided to not lose any weight. I still got confirmed for LFW.) (btw the caption says "photoshop lvl 7000" bc I edited the background of the photo, not bc my body was heavily edited.)