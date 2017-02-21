[Fotos Calientes] Esta Es La Chica Con Mas Solicitudes En TINDER!

February 21, 2017 5:51 PM By DJ Geraldo
Con los avances de la tecnología, el mundo sigue evolucionando la manera en la que se comunica. No solamente se trate de redes sociales como Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, y Snapchat, sino también de como una puede buscar pareja.

Una de la aplicaciones mas populares del mundo se llama TINDER. Muchos usuarios buscan todos los días encontrar al amor de su vida, o de su noche, sin embargo no todos tienen la suerte de Jazz Egger.

La mujer tiene mas de cinco mil solicitudes en dicha aplicación a tan solo sus 19 años.

Checa las fotos:

If you're looking for a sign, this is it. We all know life can be hard af sometimes. We all lost people we loved, we all cried and had forgotten what it feels like to be truly happy. Friendly reminder that you don't need to have it all figured out by now. Fuck the people who told you you can't be who you want to be. Fuck the ones who told you you can't achieve your dreams. Literally fuck everyone who doesn't believe in you. You can be anything. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. Just make sure to always get back up and fight. You're fire! Don't let anything extinguish your flame. Burn, burn, burn! 🔥 Choose happiness over what might be right. You don't want to look back at your life in 10 years thinking 'man I should've been braver.' You are brave. Have no regrets and embrace who you are. You're an entire universe – don't live your life thinking you're just a star. // Tag your best friend ♡

A post shared by J A Z Z E G G E R 🇦🇹🇬🇧 (@jazzegger) on

#FilmPreview / I'll publish it tomorrow on my YouTube channel so make sure to follow me. 🌸 link in bio x #sakowski

A post shared by J A Z Z E G G E R 🇦🇹🇬🇧 (@jazzegger) on

