Britney Spears, on holiday with actor Mel Gibson at his secluded ranch in Costa Rica, hits the beach with friends and raises eyebrows with her larger than usual belly. The star looked relaxed as she sunbathed, ran into the water to play in the heavy waves and drove an ATV around the sand. Ref: SPL31654 160508

Picture by: Clasos.com / Splash News

Splash News and Pictures

Los Angeles: 310-821-2666

New York: 212-619-2666

London: 870-934-2666

photodesk@splashnews.com