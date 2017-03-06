Gana Boletos Para Fifth Harmony en el Rodeo Houston

KLOL-FM Fifth Harmony Ticket Giveaway

Register to Win

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE ENTRANT’S CHANCE OF

WINNING.

1. HOW TO ENTER

a. These rules govern the KLOL-FM Fifth Harmony Ticket Giveaway Register to Win

promotion (the “Promotion”), which is being conducted by KLOL-FM (the “Station”).

The Promotion begins on March 6, 2017 and ends on March 13, 2017 (the

“Promotion Dates”).

b. To participate in the Promotion, entrant may enter online beginning on March 6,

2017 at 12:00am CT and ending on March 10, 2017 at 11:59pm CT (the “Entry

Period”) as follows:

i. To enter online, visit http://www.mega101fm.com and follow the links and instructions

to enter the Promotion and complete and submit the online entry form during the

Entry Period. Online entrants are subject to all notices posted online including

but not limited to the Station’s Privacy Policy. Limit one (1) entry per eligible

person during the Entry Period regardless if entrant has more than one email

address. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email

address. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. Entries submitted may not be

acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed

proof of receipt by the Promotion administrator.

c. Two (2) winners will be selected at the conclusion of the Promotion.

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Promotion is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents 18 years of age or

older and who reside in the state of Texas. Void where prohibited or restricted by

law. Employees, officers, directors and agents of Houston Live Stock Show and

Rodeo , the Station, CBS Radio Inc., their corporate affiliates, Station’s advertising

and promotional agencies, participating sponsors, prize suppliers, their respective

affiliates (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”) and other radio stations in the

Houston metropolitan area, the members of their immediate families (spouse,

parents, siblings or children) and those living in the same household of each

(whether related or not), are ineligible to enter or win. This Promotion is subject to

all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. By participating, entrant

agrees to comply with these Official Rules and the decisions of the Station, which

are final and binding in all respects.

b. Listeners are eligible to win a prize valued over $50 or ticket prize valued over $100

(per ticket) in a Station-conducted Promotion only once every thirty (30) days and a

prize valued at $600 or more only once every six (6) months. Only one (1) winner

per household is permitted in any Station-conducted promotion.

c. The winner may be required to present valid government-issued photo identification

and must provide their complete address, date of birth and phone number to claim a

prize(s).

d. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and

delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify

any entrant who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any

entry as required by law.

3. PRIZES

a. Two (2) prizes will be awarded. Each prize consists of two (2) tickets to see Fifth

Harmony at the Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo (NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX

77054) on March 17, 2017. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each prize is

$36.00. The winner(s) will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and

expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the prize(s).

The prize(s) is awarded as is. Tickets valid only on the date(s) printed on the tickets.

Tickets are not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or exchanged

for cash or credit at any time, nor will tickets be replaced if lost or stolen. Tickets

may not be sold to a third party. If a prize-related event is unable to take place as

scheduled, for reasons such as cancellation, preemption, postponement or

unavailability, including for weather, or for any reason beyond the control of the

Promotion Entities, their sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the

remaining available elements of the prize(s) and no substitution or compensation will

be provided for the unawarded elements of the prize(s). The Station, in its sole

discretion, reserves the right to deny entry to or to remove the winner(s) and/or

guest(s) if either engages in disruptive behavior or in a manner with intent to annoy,

abuse, threaten or harass any other person at any prize related event.

b. No more than the stated number of prizes specified in these official rules will be

awarded. All prizes or prize certificates may be claimed at the office of the Station at

the address below during regular business hours. The winner will forfeit any prize or

prize certificate not claimed by 5:30pm on March 17, 2017. In the event that a prize

or prize certificate is mailed or shipped to the winner, it will be with the prior written

consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its loss. The Station

is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

c. Prize(s) is not transferable, and no substitution, assignment or cash equivalent of

prize(s) is permitted, except by the Station (solely at its discretion), which reserves

the right to substitute a prize or prize portion with another prize or prize portion of

greater or equal value. The prize(s) are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above

and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any

other expenses. Promotion Entities are not responsible for winners’ limitations that

prevent acceptance or use of prize(s). Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion

Entities have not made, and are not in any manner responsible or liable for, any

warranties, representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all

warranties, expressed or implied, whether by contract or law, concerning any prize,

including without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical

condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Other restrictions may apply.

4. POTENTIAL WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Decisions of the Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

b. Two (2) winners will be selected on March 13, 2017 at approximately 10:15am CT in

a random drawing of all eligible online entries received during the Entry Period.

c. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible online entries received.

d. The winners do not need to listen to the Station or be present to win.

e. Potential winners will be notified by telephone promptly following the random

drawing on March 13, 2017. Prize(s) will be awarded only upon confirmation of

eligibility and completion of all requisite releases. The winners must execute and

return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release by 5:30pm

on March 17, 2017 or prize(s) will be forfeited and an alternate winner will not be

selected. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the

required fully-executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the

required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable,

the potential winner forfeits the prize(s).

5. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the

winner(s). The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9

with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any

prize(s) and will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the

winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s)

valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (or any other CBS

Radio station in Station’s market) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600

or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the

prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.

b. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s

and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) permission for the Station or its

designees to interview the winner(s) (or guest(s), if applicable), to photograph, film

and record each winner (or guest, if applicable), and to use in commerce and in any

media, now or hereafter known, throughout the world, in perpetuity, his/her name,

prize(s) won, hometown (city and state), biographic information, likeness,

photograph, voice, audio or video recording and/or any statements made by him/her

regarding the Station, the Promotion and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade,

publicity or promotion without notice or additional compensation, notification or

permission, in perpetuity, except where prohibited by law. Each winner (and guest,

if applicable) agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to

acceptance of the prize, except where prohibited by law.

c. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s

and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) agreement to release, discharge, and

hold harmless the Promotion Entities and their respective officers, shareholders,

directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and

assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims or

liability arising directly or indirectly from any prize(s) awarded and participation in the

Promotion, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss

of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or

participation in the Promotion, or delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or

misuse of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity, including, but

not limited to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy

and merchandise delivery.

d. If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including but not

limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized

intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the

Released Parties that corrupt or affect the security, administration, fairness, integrity

or proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the Promotion is compromised or becomes

technically corrupted in any way, electronically or otherwise, the Station reserves the

right to cancel, terminate, suspend and/or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is

terminated before the original end date, the Station reserves the right, in its sole

discretion to, to modify the procedure for selecting winner(s), unless the nature of

the event giving rise to such termination renders it impossible to select winner(s).

e. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the

printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement

of a prize(s); (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure or

omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) lost, stolen, mangled,

misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete or late entries; (v) entries not

received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer

difficulties, telephone service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or signal

interference, accidental disconnection or equipment malfunctions or any other

technological problems or failures of any kind; or (vi) any cancellations, delays,

diversions, substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or

any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if

applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location

necessitated by same. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part

of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural

disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Released Parties’

control.

f. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by

using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins or any

other methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified.

The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive,

automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited

to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at the

Station’s discretion. The Station’s or its Promotion administrator’s computer or

telephone system is the official time keeping device for this Promotion. In the event

of a dispute, online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized

Account Holder. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is

assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider

or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the

domain associated with the submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or

mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization

that is responsible for assigning such numbers. The Station, in its sole discretion,

reserves the right to disqualify any person who it believes is tampering with the entry

process or the operation of the Promotion. Failure to comply with the rules of the

Promotion may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or

prizes. If the Station makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated

or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, the Station may

disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Stationadministered

Promotions and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

g. The Station reserves the right to make changes to the rules of the Promotion,

including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which

will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the

control of the Promotion Entities, any competition or prize-related event or travel is

delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not

the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend or modify the Promotion and shall not

be required to award a substitute prize(s).

h. Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that: (1)

any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with

this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort

to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New

York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual

out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees;

and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including,

without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and

(4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have

any damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the

interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.

i. For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT

residents may omit return postage) for receipt by March 13, 2017 to “KLOL-FM Fifth

Harmony Ticket Giveaway Register to Win” – Official Rules,” Attn: Promotions,

KLOL-FM 24 Greenway Plaza Suite 1900 Houston Texas 77046. For the names of

the prize winner(s) send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit

return postage) for receipt by May 13, 2017 to the above address marked “KLOLFM

Fifth Harmony Ticket Giveaway Register to Win– Winner List.” The Official

Rules and the Winner List (when completed) shall also be available during regular

business hours at the main offices of the Station and may be posted online at

http://www.mega101fm.com.

6. PRIVACY

a. By participating in the Promotion, entrant agrees to the Station’s Terms of Use

Agreement and to the use of entrant’s personal information as described in the

Privacy Policy located at http://www.mega101fm.com. In the event of conflict between the

Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and these Official Rules, the terms of these

Official Rules shall apply.

Administrator: KLOL-FM 24 Greenway Plaza, Suite 1900, Houston, TX 77046

Sponsor: Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054.