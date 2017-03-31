LA MAQUINA DEL DINERO RULES

LA MAQUINA DEL DINERO

CBS Radio’s Spring 2017 National Contest

(April – May 2017)

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF

WINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE FORTY EIGHT (48)

CONTIGUOUS UNITED STATES AND WASHINGTON, DC, WHO ARE 18 YEARS OF

AGE OR OLDER AT TIME OF ENTRY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

EACH TEXT MESSAGE, SENT OR RECEIVED, MAY INCUR A CHARGE AS

PROVIDED IN YOUR RATE PLAN. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY.

WHEN YOU ENTER BY TEXT MESSAGE, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE AT LEAST

ONE (1) AUTODIALED TEXT MESSAGE IN RESPONSE TO YOUR ENTRY, AND

YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL CALLS TO YOUR MOBILE DEVICE IF

YOU ARE SELECTED AS A POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER, AS APPLICABLE. TEXT

MESSAGING MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE THROUGH ALL WIRELESS CARRIERS. TO

ENTER WITHOUT SENDING A TEXT MESSAGE, SEE SECTION 3 BELOW.

1. PROMOTION DATES

a. These rules govern the CBS Radio Spring 2017 National Contest (“Promotion”),

which is being conducted by CBS Radio Inc. and its participating radio stations (the

“Stations”), including Mega 101 (the “Station”) (CBS Radio Inc. and the Stations

shall be collectively deemed “CBS Radio”). The Promotion, known as La Maquina

del Dinero on the Station, will begin on Monday, April 3, 2017, and will run through

Friday, May 5, 2017, weekdays between the hours of 8:05 a.m. CT and 6:00 p.m.

CT (the “Promotion Dates”).

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Promotion is open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States

(including the District of Columbia) who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry.

Void everywhere else and where prohibited or restricted by law. Contestants will be

competing with listeners from approximately 70 Stations in multiple radio markets

across the United States. Employees, officers, directors and agents of CBS Radio,

the Stations, Vibes, and Promotion sponsors (if any), and each of their respective

parents, subsidiaries and affiliates, the Stations’ advertising and promotion agencies,

and participating sponsors or prize suppliers (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”),

other radio stations in the metropolitan areas of the participating stations and the

members of their immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings,

regardless of where they reside) and those living in the same household of each

(whether related or not), are ineligible to enter or win. This Promotion is subject to all

applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. By participating, entrant

agrees to comply with these Official Rules and the decisions of CBS Radio, which

are final and binding in all respects, and entrant agrees to waive any right to claim

ambiguity in the Promotion or Official Rules, except where prohibited by law.

b. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and CBS Radio will reject and

delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. CBS Radio will disqualify

any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements and will also

delete any entry as required by law.

3. ENTRY

a. To enter listen to the Station during the Promotion Dates for the Station’s

announcement of a code word (“Code Word”) as well as a “sounder” or cue to enter

(“Cue”). Each weekday during the Promotion Dates, there will be up to ten (10) Cues

announced on-air on each participating station, and each Cue will disclose a unique

Code Word. Upon hearing the Code Word and Cue, enter by text message or online

within the hour during which the Cue is announced to be entered for a chance to win

a $1,000 cash prize. Each entry window closes at the end of each hour in which the

Cue is announced (0:59:59), regardless of when the Cue airs (each, an “Entry

Period”). Each participating station reserves the right to announce the Code Word

and Cue between the first five (5) minutes of the hour and fifty-five (55) minutes of

each hour. Following each Entry Period, CBS Radio will conduct a random drawing

from among all text and online entrants nationwide during that Entry Period from all

participating Stations (the “Entry Period Pool”), and one (1) potential nationwide

$1,000 cash prize winner will be randomly selected and called by CBS Radio shortly

after the drawing. The randomly selected entrant must be available at the time of

CBS Radio’s call to be eligible to win the prize. Once reached by phone, the

randomly selected entrant will be notified of their potential prize award (upon

confirmation of eligibility). At the time of the call, the randomly selected entrant will

be required to provide all information requested including their full name, complete

address (including zip code), day and evening phone numbers and date of birth to

verify eligibility. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. CBS Radio will attempt to call the

randomly selected entrant five (5) times shortly following the Entry Period. No

voicemail will be left. If the randomly selected entrant fails to answer the calls or is

disconnected or otherwise found to be ineligible, the prize will be forfeited and CBS

Radio will randomly select another entrant from the Entry Period Pool to be the

potential $1,000 cash prize winner. This will continue until the $1,000 cash prize is

awarded for that Entry Period. By participating in the Promotion entrants consent to

CBS Radio contacting them by phone at the telephone number from which the text

entry was received or as indicated by the entrant on the online entry form. Any and

all fees arising out of the transmission of or receipt of a mobile call shall solely be the

responsibility of the entrant. Message and data rates may apply per the entrant’s

carrier.

b. Text Message: To enter by text message, upon hearing the Cue, text the Code

Word announced in the Cue to 80787 during the Cue’s Entry Period. Message and

data rates may apply. Promotion Entities are not responsible for any fees or charges

incurred for and associated with text message entries. Entry by text message will not

improve your chance of winning. Text messaging may not be available through all

wireless carriers. By entering by text, entrants consent to receive one (1) autodialed

confirmatory text message from CBS Radio on their wireless number, and entrants

understand that entrant’s consent is not required as a condition of purchase. By

entering by text, each entrant consents to receive up to five (5) notification phone

calls on their mobile phone used for submitting the text message if randomly

selected as a potential winner. Further, by entering by text message, entrants agree

to accept all applicable charges associated therewith.

c. Online: To enter online, upon hearing the Cue visit the Station’s website,

http://www.mega101fm.com and follow the links and instructions to enter the Promotion

and complete and submit the online entry form and provide the correct Code Word

during the respective Entry Period following the Cue. By entering online, each

entrant consents to receive up to five (5) notification phone calls on their provided

phone number if randomly selected as a potential winner. Internet entries will be

deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at

the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is

assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider

or other organization that is responsible for assigning an email address or the

domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple participants are not

permitted to share the same email address. Online entries submitted may not be

acknowledged or returned.

d. Entrants may enter only once per Code Word announced during each respective

Entry Period, regardless of the method of entry (i.e., only one (1) entry per person

per Code Word). Each Station will announce a maximum of one (1) Code Word

during each Entry Period. A maximum of four (4) Code Words will be announced

during each Entry Period across all of the participating Stations. Additional entries

will be disqualified by the Promotion Entities. A listener may only win one $1,000

cash prize during the Promotion. For this Promotion only, restrictions that would

prevent a listener from winning if he/she had won another recent CBS Radio station

contest or promotion will not apply. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be

deemed proof of receipt by CBS Radio.

e. Up to ten (10) $1,000 cash prizes will be awarded each weekday, Monday through

Friday, and a total of two hundred fifty (250) $1,000 cash prize winners will be

selected nationwide by all participating stations. (Not all participating stations will

participate in every Entry Period, and some stations may offer fewer opportunities to

win.) The Station as well as all other participating radio stations may also announce

exact Cue times that future Code Words will be released. Station listeners will be

entering along with listeners from other stations around the country who will also

receive the Code Words and Cue announcements at similar times and will be

entering before the same Entry Period deadline for each Cue.

f. In the event of a technical difficulty, CBS Radio reserves the right to award prize to a

randomly selected entrant from the immediately available prior Entry Period pool,

except that any such entrant who was awarded the prize for such Entry Period will

be excluded. Given the volume of participation, contestants may experience an

inability to access website to enter.

g. Due to delays in the online streaming of the Station’s broadcast signal, listeners to

the online stream may not be able to participate in or may be disadvantaged in

participating in on-air contests. Entrants are encouraged to listen to the Stations for

the Cues on-air. The Promotion Entities are not responsible for online streaming

delays of any nature.

4. PRIZES

a. Two hundred fifty (250) $1,000 cash prizes: each $1,000 cash prize will be awarded

as a check in the amount of $1,000 payable to the prize winner upon confirmation of

eligibility.

b. Total ARV of all prizes in the Promotion is $250,000.

c. No more than the stated number of prizes specified in these official rules will be

awarded. Each cash prize will be issued as a check payable to the order of the prize

winner upon verification of eligibility and upon timely receipt of all completed prize

winner paperwork. Checks will be processed and mailed within four to eight weeks

upon verification of eligibility and receipt of all completed prize winner paperwork. All

taxes, including but not limited to, federal, state, and local taxes, and any other costs

and expenses associated with the acceptance and use of a prize are solely the

responsibility of the winner. The prize winners will each be issued an IRS Form 1099

for the value of their respective prize(s). Prizes cannot be transferred or substituted

except at the sole discretion of CBS Radio.

5. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Decisions of CBS Radio with respect to the Promotion are final.

b. Potential $1,000 cash prize winners will be determined as described above and will

be notified by telephone approximately five (5) minutes following each Entry Period.

Listeners from up to 70 radio stations in multiple radio markets across the United

States will be participating at the same times. Odds of being selected as a $1,000

cash prize winner depend on the number of entries received from all markets.

c. CBS Radio will notify potential cash prize winners by telephone with follow up

correspondence by email, U.S. Mail and/or courier.

d. Winners (or their parents or legal guardians if under the age of majority) must

execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release

within five (5) days of notification attempt or prize will be forfeited. If a winner has not

reached the age of majority in his/her state of residence (19 years or older if a

resident of Alabama or Nebraska, 21 years or older if a resident of Mississippi and

18 years or older in other states), the prize(s) will be awarded in the name of his/her

parent or legal guardian who will be required to complete and sign any required

documents. If a potential winner(s) is deemed ineligible for any reason, cannot be

contacted, fails to sign and return the required fully-executed affidavit of eligibility

and/or liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize

notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize(s). The

Promotion Entities are not responsible for any changes in an entrant or winner’s

email address, phone number, mailing address or other contact information.

6. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the

winners. Winners will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the

winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of the prize. Failure

to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize.

b. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize constitutes entrant’s and/or

winner’s permission for CBS Radio, the Station, any other participating station or

their designees or agents to use in commerce, advertising and in any media, now or

hereafter known, throughout the world, in perpetuity, his/her name, prize won,

hometown (city and state), voice, likeness, and/or any statements made by him/her

regarding the Promotion, its sponsor(s), CBS Radio, the Station, and any other

participating stations for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without notice or

any additional financial or other compensation, notification or permission, except

where prohibited by law. Each winner agrees to sign a publicity release confirming

such consent prior to acceptance of the prize, except where prohibited by law. To

the extent not prohibited by law, winners also agree to provide CBS Radio with an

interview, which may be used in connection with the Promotion.

c. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize constitutes entrant’s and/or

winner’s agreement to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Entities

and their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and

representatives and all of their successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released

Parties”) from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly

from the prize and participation in the Promotion, including but not limited to any

claims based on publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy and prize

delivery. Further, prize winners (as well as their parent(s) or legal guardian (s), if

winners are under the age of majority in their state of residence) agree to sign a

liability release, agreeing to hold the Released Parties harmless against any and all

claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the

Promotion.

d. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by

using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins or any

other methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified.

The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive,

automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited

to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at CBS

Radio’s discretion. CBS Radio’s computer or telephone system is the official time

keeping device for this Promotion. In the event of a dispute, online entries will be

deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized Account Holder. The “Authorized

Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is assigned to an email address by an

internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is

responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the

submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or mobile telephone number by

a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for

assigning such numbers. CBS Radio, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to

disqualify any person from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process

or the operation of any of the participating stations’ websites or is otherwise in

violation of the rules. CBS Radio, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to reject

entries from any source, and to disqualify any person or persons who CBS Radio

believes is tampering with the entry process in any way, including but not limited to

attempts to manipulate the mobile or website entry systems or entry process in order

to increase the odds of winning, or for any other fraudulent activity designed to affect

the entry process or who is otherwise in violation of the rules or of any applicable law

or regulation. To the fullest extent permitted by law, CBS Radio may seek

prosecution of and/or damages from any person who attempts to damage any

station website or to tamper with the operation of this Promotion. CBS Radio further

reserves the right to cancel, terminate, suspend, or modify the Promotion if it is not

capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor

beyond CBS Radio’s control, including force majeure, infection by computer virus,

bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt

or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the

Promotion as determined by CBS Radio in is sole discretion. CBS Radio’s failure to

enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this

provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of CBS Radio, including any

force majeure event or other event of local or national importance, any segment of

the Promotion is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, CBS Radio

reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend, or modify

the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

e. Contestants understand, acknowledge and agree that the Released Parties shall not

be liable for losses or injuries of any kind resulting from the rejection of an entry

given CBS Radio’s belief that the contestant was abusing or tampering with the

Promotion entry process in any manner or due to any technical malfunction of the

telephone or network transmission line or any entries that are late, delayed, garbled,

incomplete, misdirected, lost, corrupted or otherwise not in compliance with the rules

or applicable law.

f. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the

printing, the offering, or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement

of a prize; (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure, or

omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) entries not received due to

difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties,

telephone or text message service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or

signal interference, accidental disconnection or equipment malfunctions or any other

technological problems or failures of any kind; (v) misdirected, misdialed,

incomplete, incorrect, or late mobile or website entries; and (vi) any cancellations,

delays, diversions, or substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation

providers or any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s)

including any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by

same. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion

prize that cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters,

weather, acts of terrorism, or other factors beyond the Released Parties’ control.

g. CBS Radio reserves the right to modify these rules for clarification or equitable

purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Promotion,

including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which

will become effective upon announcement. If any provision of these Official Rules is

irrevocably inconsistent with any provision set forth on the Promotion webpage, then

the provision of these Official Rules will prevail but solely to the extent of the

inconsistency.

h. Failure to comply with the Promotion rules may result in a contestant’s

disqualification solely at the discretion of CBS Radio.

i. Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that: (1)

any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with

this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort

to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New

York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual

out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees;

and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including,

without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and

(4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have

any damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the

interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.

j. Copies of the Official Rules or for a list of winners following completion of the

Promotion (specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents

may omit return postage) specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to CBS Radio’s

Spring 2017 National Promotion Winner List or Official Rules Request, CBS Radio,

1800 Pembrook Drive, Suite 400, Orlando, FL 32810. A copy of the Official Rules

and a list of winners (when complete) are also available during regular business

hours at the main studio of the Station at 24 Greenway Plaza Suite 1900, Houston,

TX 77046 and at the Station’s webpage at http://www.thebullhouston.com. All such

requests must be received within 60 days following completion of the Promotion.

SPONSOR & ADMINISTRATOR: CBS Radio Inc., 1800 Pembrook Drive, Suite 400,

Orlando, FL 32810.