Milly, a 13-week-old kitten waits to be re-homed at The Society for Abandoned Animals sanctuary in Sale, Manchester which is facing an urgent cash crisis and is facing closure on July 27, 2010 in Manchester, England. The Society for Abandoned Animals exists entirely on public support and unless it can raise GBP 50,000 in the next couple of months it will have to close down. The registered charity started in 1967 and in the last five years alone the charity has rescued and found homes for more than 1,000 cats, 290 rabbits and 262 dogs. The rescue centre is one of the many who are suffering a downfall in donations due to the economic recession.

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images