[Fotos Calientes] Demi Lovato Estremece A Sus Seguidores Con ‘Selfies’ En Tremendo Bikinazo

April 25, 2017 4:29 PM By Dorian F. Valenzuela

Las redes sociales vuelven a estallar con las fotos de una famosa en bikini. En este caso se trata de la cantante Demi Lovato, que a traves de su cuenta oficial de Instagram, compartió ‘Selfies’ en Bikini.

Aquí todas la fotos:

So ready for summer ☀️🌊🌴

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Why not? 😏

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Don't know if it's physically possible for me to get any more tan….

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Last bikini selfie 😝

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Que les parecen las fotitos?

