SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, SPAIN - JULY 25: A police dog checks the area before Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy arrives at a the scene of a train crash that killed at least 77 people on July 25, 2013 at Angrois near Santiago de Compostela, Spain. The crash occurred on Wednesday at 8.40pm as the train approached the north-western Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela, with 247 passengers on board. At least 77 people have died and a further 131 have been reported injured. The crash occurred on the eve of Santiago de Compostela's main religious festival, which has been cancelled by the City's officials. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)