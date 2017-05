Today, it may seem like there is a Dunkin' Donuts in every town, but that wasn't always the case. It all started with one mom-and-pop shop that opened in 1950. From that one establishment, a chain was born. But even so, the popular breakfast and doughnut stores only exploded worldwide within the past decade. Many of the most popular chain restaurants -- from Subway to Applebee's -- had similar humble beginnings.