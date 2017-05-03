[Video] Turbulencia En Vuelo De Avión Deja Muchos Heridos – IMPACTANTE!

May 3, 2017 11:52 AM By Dorian F. Valenzuela
Filed Under: Avion, heridos, Turbulencia, video, viral

Un video de Instagram se ha hecho viral en las ultimas horas donde se puede ver a muchos heridos en el piso del avión después de fuerte turbulencia. Las impactantes imágenes muestras señales de dolor en muchos de los pasajeros, unos cuyos sufrieron de fracturas y golpes en la cabeza.

Aquí el video:

Alguna vez has estado en medio de turbulencia que te llevo a tener miedo?

More from Dorian F. Valenzuela
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mega 101 FM - KLOL - Mega Musica de Houston, Texas

Biografías de MEGA
Mega En Tus Mañanas

Listen Live