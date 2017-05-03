Un video de Instagram se ha hecho viral en las ultimas horas donde se puede ver a muchos heridos en el piso del avión después de fuerte turbulencia. Las impactantes imágenes muestras señales de dolor en muchos de los pasajeros, unos cuyos sufrieron de fracturas y golpes en la cabeza.
Aquí el video:
3 hours ago I was on a Plane going From Moscow to Bangkok, out of nowhere we hit turbulence, that was so bad that it was throwing people around like crazy. Blood everywhere, people with broken bones, noses, open fractures, baby's with head injuries, I can keep going and going. Thank God we are Alive! I really hope @aeroflot @aeroflotrus will do right by everybody that got hurt! Aeroflot personnel was nothing but heroes who did everything that they could to help the people that were hurt. Regarding the pilot, I can say he saved us all. #thankyou I can honestly say I have never been so scared in my life before. #aeroflot #emergency. we are ok!
