DURSLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Recently hatched ducklings walk with their mother as they enjoy the spring weather and sunshine at the Slimbridge Wetlands Wildlfire Centre on April 8, 2009 near Dursley, England. Many species of bird are beginning to hatch at the wildlife centre in Slimbridge, which is home to a array of wildlife including the world's largest collection of swans, geese and ducks, as it recovers from one of the coldest winters on recent record. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

By: Matt Cardy