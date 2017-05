Un Conductor De Uber Atacado Sexualmente A Una Adolescente

Japan's D1GP driver Nobuteru Taniguchi test drives Toyota Motors new sports coupe, "Toyota 86" during the "86 Opening Gala Party" at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba city, eastern suburban Tokyo on February 2, 2012. Toyota will put the 86 onto the Japanese market from April 6, 2012 with a price range between 3.05 and 1.99 million yen (about 40,000 and 26,150 USD). AFP PHOTO / TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA (Photo credit should read TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images)

