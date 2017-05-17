REV. 07/2013

KLOL-FM PREMIO MAYOR GAME

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE ENTRANT’S CHANCE OF

WINNING.

1. HOW TO ENTER

a. These rules govern promotion KLOL-FM Premio Mayor game (the “Promotion”),

which is being conducted by KLOL FM (the “Station”). The Promotion begins on May

22, 2017 and ending June 16, 2017 (the “Promotion Dates”).

b. To enter the Promotion, you may enter on-air beginning on May 22, 2017 at 7:50am

Central Time (“CT”) and ending on June 16, 2017 at 4:50pm CT (the “Entry Period”)

as follows:

i. To participate in the Promotion, you must listen to the Station each weekday

beginning on May 22, 2017 and ending on June 16, 2017 between 7:50 am

CT and 4:50 pm CT every weekday. There will be four (4) Jackpots, one (1)

Jackpot per week: (May 22, 2017 through May 26, 2017; May 29, 2017

through June 2, 2017; June 5, 2017 through June 9, 2017; June 12 through

June 16, 2017). Upon hearing the cue to call, the designated number caller

(as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) to get through

to the Station contest line at 713 212 6342 will get the chance to guess the

EXACT amount of cash that is in the Premio Mayor Jackpot for that week. If

the caller guesses the incorrect amount the on air personality will tell them the

correct amount is either higher or lower than the amount they guessed and

that caller will not win a prize, and the jackpot will remain the same until a

caller correctly guesses the amount of the jackpot that week. If no caller

correctly guesses the amount of the current jackpot during the week, then that

jackpot will not be awarded and a new jackpot will be selected for the next

week. If the caller correctly guesses the amount of the current jackpot, he or

she will win the amount of money that the current jackpot is, pending

confirmation of eligibility and there will be no more cues to call on that week of

the Promotion. The amount of money in each jackpot will be an amount

between $100 and $10,000, as selected by the Station in its sole discretion.

At the time of their call, callers will be required to provide all information

requested including their full name, complete address (including zip code),

day and evening phone numbers and date of birth in order to be eligible to

win. In the event that the selected caller is disconnected or is found to be

ineligible, the next eligible caller that successfully makes it through on the

call-in line and completes their call will be a winner. There is no limit to the

number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be

a winner only once.

c. Only one (1) entry per person is permitted. There will be up to a total of four (4)

prizes awarded on-air during the Promotion.

d. Due to delays in the online streaming of the Station’s broadcast signal, listeners to

the online stream may not be able to participate in or may be disadvantaged in

participating in on-air contests. Entrants are encouraged to listen to the Station onair.

The Station is not responsible for online streaming delays.

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Promotion is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents 18 years of age or

older and who reside in State of Texas. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

Employees, officers, directors and agents of the Station, CBS Radio Inc., their

corporate affiliates, Station’s advertising and promotional agencies, participating

sponsors, prize suppliers, their respective affiliates (collectively, the “Promotion

Entities”) and other radio stations in the Houston Galveston metropolitan area, the

members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) and

those living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible to

enter or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws

and regulations. By participating, entrant agrees to comply with these Official Rules

and the decisions of the Station, which are final and binding in all respects.

b. Listeners are eligible to win a prize in a CBS Radio Houston (the “Cluster”) contest

once every thirty (30) days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any

cluster. The winner must provide valid government-issued photo identification and

provide their complete address, date of birth and phone number to claim a prize.

c. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and

delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify

any entrant who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any

entry as required by law.

3. PRIZES

a. Up to four (4) prizes will be awarded in this Promotion. Each prize consists of one (1)

gift card equal to the amount of money in the jackpot when the winner correctly

guesses the amount of the jackpot. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each

prize(s) is between $100 and $10,000.00 depending on the amount of money in the

jackpot when the winner correctly guesses the amount on the jackpot. All prizes may

be picked up at the office of the Station at the address below. Winners will forfeit

any prize or prize certificate not claimed within thirty (30) days of winning. The gift

card will be subject to the terms and conditions as set forth by the issuer of the gift

card. Gift card is not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or

exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will gift card be replaced if lost or

stolen.

b. No more than the stated number of prizes specified in these official rules will be

awarded. All prizes or prize certificates must be claimed at the office of the Station

at the address below during regular business hours. The winner(s) will forfeit any

prize(s) or prize certificate(s) not claimed within thirty (30) days of winning. In the

event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed or shipped to the winner(s), it will be

with the prior written consent of the winner(s) and therefore, winner(s) assumes the

risk of its loss. The Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize(s) or prize

certificate(s).

c. Prize(s) is not transferable, and no substitution, assignment or cash equivalent of

prize(s) is permitted, except by the Station (solely at its discretion), which reserves

the right to substitute a prize or prize portion with another prize or prize portion of

greater or equal value. The prize(s) are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above

and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any

other expenses. Promotion Entities are not responsible for winners’ limitations that

prevent acceptance or use of prize(s). Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion

Entities have not made, and are not in any manner responsible or liable for, any

warranties, representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all

warranties, expressed or implied, whether by contract or law, concerning any prize,

including without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical

condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Other restrictions may apply.

4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Decisions of the Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

b. Up to four (4) winners will be selected on-air as described in Section 1 of these

Official Rules.

c. Odds of winning depend on the order and number of phone calls received.

d. Winners must listen to the Station to win but do not need to be present to win.

e. Potential winner(s) will be notified at the time of their winning phone calls. Prize(s)

will be awarded only upon confirmation of eligibility and completion of all requisite

releases. The winner(s) must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility

and/or liability/publicity release within thirty (30) days of winning or prize(s) will be

forfeited. If a winner has not reached the age of majority in his/her state of

residence, the prize(s) will be awarded in the name of his/her parent or legal

guardian. If a potential winner(s) cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the

required fully-executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the

required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable,

the potential winner forfeits the prize(s).

5. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the

winner(s). The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9

with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any

prize(s) and will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the

winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s)

valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (or any other CBS

Radio station in Station’s market) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600

or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the

prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.

b. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s

and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) permission for the Station or its

designees to interview the winner(s) (or guest(s), if applicable), to photograph, film

and record each winner (or guest, if applicable), and to use in commerce and in any

media, now or hereafter known, throughout the world, in perpetuity, his/her name,

prize(s) won, hometown (city and state), biographic information, likeness,

photograph, voice, audio or video recording and/or any statements made by him/her

regarding the Station, the Promotion and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade,

publicity or promotion without notice or additional compensation, notification or

permission, in perpetuity, except where prohibited by law. Each winner (and guest,

if applicable) agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to

acceptance of the prize, except where prohibited by law.

c. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s

and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) agreement to release, discharge, and

hold harmless the Promotion Entities and their respective officers, shareholders,

directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and

assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims or

liability arising directly or indirectly from any prize(s) awarded and participation in the

Promotion, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss

of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or

participation in the Promotion, or delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or

misuse of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity, including, but

not limited to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy

and merchandise delivery.

d. If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including but not

limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized

intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the

Released Parties that corrupt or affect the security, administration, fairness, integrity

or proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the Promotion is compromised or becomes

technically corrupted in any way, electronically or otherwise, the Station reserves the

right to cancel, terminate, suspend and/or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is

terminated before the original end date, the Station reserves the right, in its sole

discretion to, to modify the procedure for selecting winner(s), unless the nature of

the event giving rise to such termination renders it impossible to select winner(s).

e. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the

printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement

of a prize(s); (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure or

omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) lost, stolen, mangled,

misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete or late entries; (v) entries not

received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer

difficulties, telephone service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or signal

interference, accidental disconnection or equipment malfunctions or any other

technological problems or failures of any kind; or (vi) any cancellations, delays,

diversions, substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or

any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if

applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location

necessitated by same. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part

of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural

disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Released Parties’

control.

f. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by

using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins or any

other methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified.

The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive,

automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited

to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at the

Station’s discretion. The Station’s or its Promotion administrator’s computer or

telephone system is the official time keeping device for this Promotion. In the event

of a dispute, online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized

Account Holder. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is

assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider

or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the

domain associated with the submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or

mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization

that is responsible for assigning such numbers. The Station, in its sole discretion,

reserves the right to disqualify any person who it believes is tampering with the entry

process or the operation of the Promotion. Failure to comply with the rules of the

Promotion may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or

prizes. If the Station makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated

or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, the Station may

disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Stationadministered

Promotions and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

g. The Station reserves the right to make changes to the rules of the Promotion,

including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which

will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the

control of the Promotion Entities, any competition or prize-related event or travel is

delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not

the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend or modify the Promotion and shall not

be required to award a substitute prize(s).

h. Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that: (1)

any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with

this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort

to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New

York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual

out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees;

and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including,

without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and

(4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have

any damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the

interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.

i. For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope for

receipt by June 16, 2017 to “Premio Mayor Game”– Official Rules,” Attn:

Promotions, KLOL-FM. For the names of the prize winners send a self-addressed

stamped envelope for receipt by August 22, 2017 to the above address marked

“KLOL– FM Premio Mayor Game Winner List.” The Official Rules and the Winner

List (when completed) shall also be available during regular business hours at the

main offices of the Station and may be posted online at http://www.mega101fm.com

6. PRIVACY

a. By participating in the Promotion, entrant agrees to the Station’s Terms of Use

Agreement and to the use of entrant’s personal information as described in the

Privacy Policy located at http://www.mega101fm.com. In the event of conflict between the

Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and these Official Rules, the terms of these

Official Rules shall apply.

Administrator: KLOL-FM 24 Greenway Plaza Suite 1900 Houston TX 77019

Sponsor: KLOL-FM 24 Greenway Plaza Suite 1900 Houston TX 77019