Lo Compro En La Pulga Por $13.Dolares Y Resulta que El Diamante Tiene Un Valor de $454K

MARGATE, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Brian McGuinn holds hands with his wife Anne McGuinn, wearing her 1.5-carat diamond engagement ring on November 11, 2011 in Margate, Florida. Brian says that after realizing he had inadvertantly thrown the ring into the trash October 30, he went to the local waste disposal site the next day where he faced a mountain of rotting garbage. He says he managed to somehow find his trash bag in the mound where he said "it was absolutely disgusting. It stunk beyond belief." (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

