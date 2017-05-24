Lo que Paso En el Baticano Con Donald Trump y el Papa Dio Verguenza!

May 24, 2017 7:47 PM By DJ Geraldo
Filed Under: fernando, papa, presidente, Religion, Trump

Trans su visita a paises de la region arabe y europo, donald trump visita a el papa y las imajenes fueron impactadoras… la reaccion del papa al ver a Trump no fueron muy placenteras. Mira la diferencia de como trato el papa a Obama y Trump.

 

papa Lo que Paso En el Baticano Con Donald Trump y el Papa Dio Verguenza!

 

Que Opinas?

 

 

More from DJ Geraldo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mega 101 FM - KLOL - Mega Musica de Houston, Texas

Biografías de MEGA
Mega En Tus Mañanas

Listen Live