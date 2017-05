Picadura De Garrapata Le Da Parálisis Temporalmente A Una Niña De 3 Años

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY SEABSTIAN SMITH Oscar Rincon holds a glass vial containing live bedbugs he uses to train dogs for The Bedbug Inspectors, on July 26, 2010 in the Queens borough of New York. Rincon and partner Jeremy Ecker use dogs to sniff out bedbugs in private homes, apartments and businesses, but leave the exterminating to other companies. The tiny blood suckers specialize in feeding off sleeping bodies and this summer in the Big Apple they're enjoying the pickings of their lives, specialists say. After infesting unprecedented numbers of apartments and offices, the pests have branched out, raiding clothing stores and, notoriously, a Victoria's Secret lingerie outlet on Manhattan's posh Upper East Side. AFP PHOTO/Stan Honda

(Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)