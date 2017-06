Harris County Shelter Recibe Una Gran Donación

LONDON - NOVEMBER 10: Rosanne, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross (r), and Dyonisis the Dalmatian wait for a new owner in a dogs home on November 10, 2008 in London, England. In increasingly difficult economic times, dogs homes are experiencing fewer people looking to rehome dogs as well as a increase in waiting list times for those wishing to give up their dog to a dogs home (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)