[Fotos] Tomarse Una ‘Selfie’ Después De Divorciarse Esta De Moda

Normalmente tomar la decision de dar por terminada una relación amorosa es un evento muy complicado y mas cuando se trata de un matrimonio. Muchas de las veces cuando se tomo la decision de divorciarse, las parejas terminan casi como enemigos y si no llega a eso, por lo menos no están celebrando como si se sacaron la lotería.
Sin embargo, en este 2017 esta de moda tomarse una ‘selfie’ en celebración de que la relación fracaso y se están publicando la imágenes en redes sociales y a la gente les encanta.
Aquí les dejamos algunas de las fotitos:
Today Cory and I did the final paperwork for our divorce after 3 years together and eight months married. We really believed we could overcome our problems and we did our best but things didn't get better. In the past three years we have had so many adventures and shared so much. That is why we are doing this now, while we still have a chance of being friends. Cory is off to Vietnam on June 10th so be sure to follow his adventures @feedthecory. #divorceselfie #foreverfriends #newstart
que les parece esta nueva tendencia en redes sociales?