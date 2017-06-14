[Fotos] Tomarse Una ‘Selfie’ Después De Divorciarse Esta De Moda

June 14, 2017 12:57 PM By Dorian F. Valenzuela

Normalmente tomar la decision de dar por terminada una relación amorosa es un evento muy complicado y mas cuando se trata de un matrimonio. Muchas de las veces cuando se tomo la decision de divorciarse, las parejas terminan casi como enemigos y si no llega a eso, por lo menos no están celebrando como si se sacaron la lotería.

Sin embargo, en este 2017 esta de moda tomarse una ‘selfie’ en celebración de que la relación fracaso y se están publicando la imágenes en redes sociales y a la gente les encanta.

Aquí les dejamos algunas de las fotitos:

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 #DivorceSelfie 🤳 #LOL #Savage

A post shared by Mawethu Mqalo (@mawethumqalo) on

 

More excited than out our wedding day. #heresyoursign #divorceselfie

A post shared by Carissa (@healthy_happy_mom_) on

que les parece esta nueva tendencia en redes sociales?

