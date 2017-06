Mujer Disfraza A Perro De La Abuela Como Bebé Para Entrar Al Hospital

A picture taken on April 30, 2014 in Azraq, in the Jordanian eastern desert, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of Amman shows beds in a room of the hospital at a refugee camp for Syrians fleeing the war in their country. The 15-square-kilometre (5.7-square-mile) Azraq camp can accomodate up to 50,000 people but the UN agency for refugees UNHCR says it can be expanded to take in 130,000, making it one of the biggest in the world. AFP PHOTO/KHALIL MAZRAAWI (Photo credit should read KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/Getty Images)

