[Fotos] Se Burlan De Una Mujer Por No Estar En Forma Como Su Marido

Las redes sociales son una parte importante de nuestras vidas hoy en día y eso viene con cosas buenas y malas. Desafortunadamente, una de las malas es el ‘bullying’ que toma lugar en las diversas plataformas.

Una mujer ha sido victima de comentarios negativos tras colocar una foto de ella y su marido en Instagram en una día de playa. Los comentarios se burlan de que ella esta pasadita de peso mientras que su esposo esta en optimas condiciones en cuento a su físico.

Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark on my body. I never understood why! • How could he love something that isn't "perfect"? How could a man who was "born fit" love someone like me! I don't have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk, hell if I run up the stairs to fast my body claps (lmao)!! But now I see I do have the "perfect" body!! Every roll, every curve and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy!!! I love my body and I finally see why he does too!! • • Photo credit: @ryanwmedia • • • #effyourbeautystandards #effyourbodystandards #everyoneisbeautiful #tummylove #youarebeautiful #aspiringmodel #aspiringplussizemodel #celebratemysize #curvysensedoll #confidence #lovemybody #lovemybelly #loveyourbody #selflove #summerbody #bikini #bikinibody #bodylove #bodypositive #bodypositivity #womenofallsizes #support #love #positive #plussize #positivity #plussizegang #positivevibes #youarebeautiful

I used to HATE going to the beach!! I know weird right! But I hated it because I hated the way I looked! I wasn't confident enough in myself to be able to let go and enjoy my time there. Yesterday I went to the beach, got down to my 2 piece and enjoyed life! For the first time I didn't worry about what everybody thought about me. I just let go and had fun with my family! • It's funny how just learning to love yourself the way you are can change the way experience life in itself! • Let go and enjoy! Your beautiful! • • • #curvysensedoll #stophiding #youarebeautiful #summerbody #selflove #aspiringmodel #allshapesandsizes #aspiringplussizemodel #bodylove #bodypositive #bodypositivity #model #motivation #positive #plussize #positivity #positivevibes #loveyourbody #loveyourself #lovemybelly #lovemybody #youarebeautiful #nonegativity #nostereotypes #tummylove #celebratemysize

Me alegra ver que la mujer tiene muchísimo amor propio y que sigue su vida sin ningún miedo alguno.

 

