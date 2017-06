Llamarón a control de animales para que se llevaran un ‘cocodrilo’ que resultó ser una lagartija

A Crocodile sunbathes on a river bank in the Yala National Park in the southern district of Yala on July 18, 2012. The Yala National Park, some 250 kms southwest of Colombo. AFP PHOTO/Ishara S. KODIKARA (Photo credit should read Ishara S.KODIKARA/AFP/GettyImages)

(Photo credit should read Ishara S.KODIKARA/AFP/GettyImages)