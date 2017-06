VIDEO:Usan el auto de carretilla para mover sillones.

A fan waves a flag of Benfica football club as a car carrying the coffin of Benfica legend Eusebio da Silva Ferreira leaves the Luz church in Lisbon after a memorial service on January 6, 2014. Portugal paid final homage today to Portuguese footballing legend Eusebio, also known as the "Black Panther", whose death has sparked worldwide tributes. Eusebio da Silva Ferreira died of cardio-pulmonary arrest early on January 5, aged 71. AFP PHOTO/ MIGUEL RIOPA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP/Getty Images)