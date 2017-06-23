Video: Recibe Un Botellazo En La Cabeza y El como Si Nada!

Members of the Socialist Workers Party (PTS) (R wearing red caps) fight an anarchist who tried to burn a fast food restaurant with a Molotov cocktail, during a demonstration in downtown Buenos Aires to mark the 12th anniversary of the Argentine crisis, when Argentina declared the biggest debt default ever, on December 20, 2013. AFP PHOTO / JUAN MABROMATA (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images)

