TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY ZOYA ZHMINKO A woman sleeps on September 5, 2012 during a performance at Ukraine's National Art Museum in Kiev. As a young woman in a white dress dozed on a dais, apparently undisturbed by cameras, Yana Krasnokutska walked over and kissed her lightly on the lips -- not provoking any reaction. A performance called "Sleeping Beauty" at Ukraine's National Art Museum allows visitors to kiss a series of volunteer Sleeping Beauties, but only if they signed an undertaking to marry the women if she "wakes up". The wacky performance was created by Ukrainian-Canadian artist Taras Polataiko, who said he had been working on this project for the last two years. AFP PHOTO/ SERGEI SUPINSKY RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE, MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION, TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo credit should read SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/GettyImages)

