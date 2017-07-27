NETFLIX Anuncia Nueva Programación Para Agosto

Todos sabemos que el mes de Agosto es uno de los mas calientes en nuestra ciudad. Sin duda, esta verano ha sido increíblemente caluroso y es por eso que muchos buscan alternativas bajo el aire acondicionado para buscar entretenimientos.

Es ahí donde NETFLIX se ha convertido en una aplicación mas que util y en los últimos días, ya han dado a conocer las nuevas películas y los nuevos programas que estarán disponibles, incluyendo ‘Sobreviviendo a Escobar: Alias JJ’ basado en unos de los sicarios de confianza de Pablo Escobar.

Aquí la lista completa:

Agosto 2 Jab We Met The Founder

Agosto 1 A Cinderella Story Bad Santa Cloud Atlas Crematorium: Season 1 Everyone’s Hero Funny Games (US) Innerspace Jackie Brown Lord of War Maz Jobrani: Immigrant — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Nola Circus Opening Night Practical Magic Sleepy Hollow Small Soldiers Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Addams Family The Astronaut’s Wife The Bomb The Hollywood Masters: Season 1 The Last Mimzy The Matrix The Matrix Reloaded The Matrix Revolutions The Number 23 The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1 The Truth About Alcohol The Wedding Party Tie The Knot Who Gets the Dog? Wild Wild West

Agosto 8

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

Agosto 9

Black Site Delta

Agosto 10

Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

Agosto 11

Atypical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Naked — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Gold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Agosto 13

Arthur and the Invisibles

Hot Property

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

Agosto 14

The Outcasts

Urban Hymn

Agosto 15

Barbeque

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

21

A New Economy

All These Sleepless Nights

Donald Cried

Murderous Affair: Season 1

My Ex-Ex

The Sweet Life

Agosto 16

Gold

Agosto 18

Dinotrux: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am Sam

Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What Happened to Monday — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Agosto 19

Hide and Seek

Agosto 20

Camera Store

Agosto 21

AWOL

Bad Rap

Beautiful Creatures

Gomorrah: Season 2

Unacknowledged

Agosto 22

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

Agosto 24

Feel Rich

Agosto 25

Disjointed: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Death Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Once Upon a Time: Season 6