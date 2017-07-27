NETFLIX Anuncia Nueva Programación Para Agosto

July 27, 2017 1:37 PM By Dorian F. Valenzuela
Filed Under: agosto, Netflix, programacion
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Todos sabemos que el mes de Agosto es uno de los mas calientes en nuestra ciudad. Sin duda, esta verano ha sido increíblemente caluroso y es por eso que muchos buscan alternativas bajo el aire acondicionado para buscar entretenimientos.

Es ahí donde NETFLIX se ha convertido en una aplicación mas que util y en los últimos días, ya han dado a conocer las nuevas películas y los nuevos programas que estarán disponibles, incluyendo ‘Sobreviviendo a Escobar: Alias JJ’ basado en unos de los sicarios de confianza de Pablo Escobar.

Aquí la lista completa:

Agosto 1
A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone’s Hero
Funny Games (US)
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Addams Family
The Astronaut’s Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West

Agosto 2
Jab We Met
The Founder

Agosto 3
Sing
The Invisible Guardian

Agosto 4
Icarus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Agosto 5
Holes

Agosto 8
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

Agosto 9
Black Site Delta

Agosto 10
Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

Agosto 11
Atypical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naked — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Gold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Agosto 13
Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

Agosto 14
The Outcasts
Urban Hymn

Agosto 15
Barbeque
Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
21
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair: Season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life

Agosto 16
Gold

Agosto 18
Dinotrux: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am Sam
Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Monday — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Agosto 19
Hide and Seek

Agosto 20
Camera Store

Agosto 21
AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah: Season 2
Unacknowledged

Agosto 22
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

Agosto 24
Feel Rich

Agosto 25
Disjointed: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Once Upon a Time: Season 6

Agosto 29
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Good Place: Season 1

Agosto 31
Be Afraid

