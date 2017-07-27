NETFLIX Anuncia Nueva Programación Para Agosto

Todos sabemos que el mes de Agosto es uno de los mas calientes en nuestra ciudad. Sin duda, esta verano ha sido increíblemente caluroso y es por eso que muchos buscan alternativas bajo el aire acondicionado para buscar entretenimientos.
Es ahí donde NETFLIX se ha convertido en una aplicación mas que util y en los últimos días, ya han dado a conocer las nuevas películas y los nuevos programas que estarán disponibles, incluyendo ‘Sobreviviendo a Escobar: Alias JJ’ basado en unos de los sicarios de confianza de Pablo Escobar.
Aquí la lista completa:
Agosto 1
A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone’s Hero
Funny Games (US)
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Addams Family
The Astronaut’s Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West
Agosto 2
Jab We Met
The Founder
Agosto 3
Sing
The Invisible Guardian
Agosto 4
Icarus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Agosto 5
Holes
Agosto 8
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13
Agosto 9
Black Site Delta
Agosto 10
Diary of an Exorcist – Zero
Agosto 11
Atypical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naked — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Gold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Agosto 13
Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
Agosto 14
The Outcasts
Urban Hymn
Agosto 15
Barbeque
Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
21
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair: Season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life
Agosto 16
Gold
Agosto 18
Dinotrux: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am Sam
Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Monday — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Agosto 19
Hide and Seek
Agosto 20
Camera Store
Agosto 21
AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah: Season 2
Unacknowledged
Agosto 22
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sadie’s Last Days on Earth
Agosto 24
Feel Rich
Agosto 25
Disjointed: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Once Upon a Time: Season 6
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Good Place: Season 1
Agosto 31
Be Afraid