Mega 101 Now Spanish Language Broadcast Partner Of Houston Texans

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans announced Friday that Mega 101 FM will be the new home of the Texans Spanish radio broadcast on game days. This partnership, spanning several seasons, will give the Texans Spanish game broadcast the largest media reach in the team’s history. The Texans are one of seven NFL teams to broadcast in Spanish on the FM frequency.

“We have an incredibly large and loyal Hispanic fan base for the Houston Texans and we are constantly looking for better ways to serve them. Partnering with Mega 101 FM to provide our games every week in Spanish will allow us to engage our passionate fans like never before,” remarked Jamey Rootes, Houston Texans President. “We also believe Mega’s expansive reach will allow us to develop many new fans that will share in the fun and excitement of Houston Texans football.”

The No. 1 rated Spanish Adult Contemporary station in Houston with over 892,000 listeners, the award-winning station will feature Enrique Vasquez as the play-by-play host and Gustavo Rangel will serve as color commentator. The broadcast will feature a 30-minute pregame and postgame show each week.

“The Texans have been a valued partner to CBS Radio Houston since we broadcast the first game in 2002 and we’re thrilled to broaden the partnership to include Spanish-language play-by-play,” remarked Sarah Frazier, Senior Vice President and Market Manager of CBS Radio Houston. “Our job is to provide the Houston community with relevant content in the language of their preference; it makes perfect sense to add Texans en Español to Mega 101. Whether you want to listen to our hometown team on AM or FM, in English or Spanish, CBS Radio Houston has it for you. Somos Texans!”

Mega serves the community with live on-air personalities all day, starting with the “Mega en tus Mananas” morning show. Gerry, Cindy and Valentin are followed by Liz in middays, Lorena in PM drive and Geraldo in evenings. The stations’ on-air personalities and music are as diverse as the city, featuring strong bicultural and bilingual makeups from several countries including Mexico, El Salvador, Colombia and other South American countries.

This announcement follows several initiatives that seek to reach and gratify the team’s loyal Hispanic fan base as well as the city of Houston’s large Hispanic population. Through a continuing partnership implemented in 2016 with Grupo Radio Centro, the leading radio broadcaster in Mexico, Texans fans in Mexico will hear the Spanish broadcast in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey. This season’s Texans games will also broadcast across six Spanish radio affiliates, including cities such as El Paso and San Antonio, Texas.