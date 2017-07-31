Jennifer Lopez Flyaway Rules

KLOL-FM Jennifer Lopez Flyaway”

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR

WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE ENTRANT’S

CHANCE OF WINNING.

1. HOW TO ENTER

a. These rules govern the KLOL-FM Flyaway (the “Promotion”) being conducted

by KLOL-FM (the “Station”). The Promotion begins on July 31, 2017 and ends

on August 14, 2017 (the “Promotion Dates”).

b. To enter the Promotion, entrant may enter on-air beginning on July 31, 2017

at 12:20pm CT and ending on August 11, 2017 at 4:20pm CT (the “Entry

Period”) as follows:

i. To enter, on-air, listen to the Station each weekday beginning on July 31,

2017 and ending on August 11, 2017 between the hours of 12:20pm CT and

4:20pm CT during the Entry Period for the announcement of the cue to call.

Upon hearing the cue to call, the designated caller (as announced by the

on-air personality prior to the cue to call) to get through to the Station

contest line at (713) 212-6342 will win a Qualifying Prize and will be

qualified for a chance to win a grand prize, upon confirmation of eligibility.

At the time of entrant’s call, entrant will be required to provide all information

requested including entrant’s full name, complete address (including zip

code), day and evening phone numbers and date of birth in order to be

eligible to win. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. In the event that the selected

caller is disconnected or is found to be ineligible, the next eligible caller who

successfully makes it through on the call-in line and completes the call will

be a Qualifying Prize winner. There is no limit to the number of times a

listener may attempt to call in to win a Qualifying Prize, but a listener may

be a Qualifying Prize winner only once.

c. There will be up to a total of twenty (20) Qualifying Prize winners and one (1)

Grand Prize winner selected in the Promotion.

d. Due to delays in the online streaming of the Station’s broadcast signal,

listeners to the online stream may not be able to participate in or may be

disadvantaged in participating in on-air contests. Entrants are encouraged to

listen to the Station on-air. The Station is not responsible for online streaming

delays.

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Promotion is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents 21 years of

age or older and who reside in State of Texas. Void where prohibited or

restricted by law. Employees, officers, directors and agents of Mixed Media

Entertainment, the Station, CBS Radio Inc., their corporate affiliates, Station’s

advertising and promotional agencies, participating sponsors, prize suppliers,

their respective affiliates (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”) and other

radio stations in the Houston Galveston metropolitan area, the members of

their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) and those

living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible to

enter or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and

local laws and regulations. By participating, entrant agrees to comply with

these Official Rules and the decisions of the Station, which are final and

binding in all respects.

b. Listeners are eligible to win a CBS Radio Houston (the “Cluster”) contest only

once every thirty (30) days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in

any Cluster contest.

c. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject

and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station

will disqualify any entrant who does not meet the eligibility requirements and

will also delete any entry as required by law.

3. PRIZES

a. Twenty (20) Qualifying Prizes will be awarded in the Promotion. Each

Qualifying Prize consists of one (1) one (1) $50 American Express gift card.

The Approximate Retail Value of each Qualifying Prize is $50.00. The

winner(s) will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and

expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the

prize(s). The prize(s) is awarded as is. The gift cards will be subject to the

terms and conditions as set forth by the issuer of the gift cards. Gift cards are

not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or exchanged for

cash or credit at any time, nor will gift cards be replaced if lost or stolen.

b. One (1) Grand Prize will be awarded in this Promotion. The Grand Prize is a

trip for two (2) (the winner and one (1) guest age 21 or older to Las Vegas

and includes the following:

i. Two (2) night hotel accommodations (one (1) room, standard double

occupancy) for the winner and one (1) guest at the Planet Hollywood

(3667 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109).

ii. Two (2) tickets to see Jennifer Lopez at The Axis-Planet Hollywood

Las Vegas. Concert tickets are only valid on the following dates:

September 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, or 29, 2017 or October 4 or 6,

2017.

iii. Two (2) meet and greet passes on the night of the selected concert

date.

iv. Roundtrip coach airfare for the winner and one (1) guest age 21 or

older between a Houston area airport and a Las Vegas area airport.

v. The ARV of the Grand Prize is $1350.00. Actual value may vary

based on point of departure and dates of travel. Any difference

between stated value and actual value will not be awarded. Certain

travel restrictions may apply. Travel arrangements must be made

through the Station or its designee. Prize(s) is subject to availability. If

the Grand Prize winner cannot travel on date(s) specified by the

Station, the winner may be disqualified, and an alternate winner may

be selected (time permitting) at the Station’s sole discretion. All other

costs not specifically stated herein, including but not limited to those of,

taxes, meals, tips and ground transportation to/from the airport and/or

to/from the hotel and to/from the concert venue, are the responsibility

of the winner. Travel must be round trip. Station will determine

itinerary and airline, if applicable, in its sole discretion. The winner and

guest must travel on the same itinerary and are responsible for

obtaining all required travel documents, including, without limitation,

passports for international travel. Airline regulations apply. If

applicable, the winner may be required to present a valid credit card

upon hotel check in to cover any incidental expenses incurred during

the winner’s stay. The winner and guest must sign a Publicity, Liability

Waiver and Travel Release form prior to traveling. If a prize-related

event or travel is unable to take place as scheduled, for reasons such

as cancellation, preemption, postponement or unavailability, including

for weather, or for any reason beyond the control of the Promotion

Entities, their sole responsibility to the winner will be to award the

remaining available elements of the prize and no substitution or

compensation will be provided for the unawarded elements of the

prize. No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the

cancellation or delay of any flight. The Station, in its sole discretion,

reserves the right to deny entry to or to remove the Grand Prize winner

and/or guest if either engages in disruptive behavior or in a manner

with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person at any

prize related event.

c. No more than the stated number of prizes specified in these official rules will

be awarded. All prizes or prize certificates must be claimed at the office of

the Station at the address below during regular business hours. The winners

will forfeit any prize(s) or prize certificate(s) not claimed within five (5) days of

winning. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed or shipped to

the winner(s), it will be with the prior written consent of the winner(s) and

therefore, winner(s) assumes the risk of its loss. The Station is not

responsible for the safe arrival of a prize(s) or prize certificate.

d. Prize(s) is not transferable, and no substitution, assignment or cash

equivalent of prize(s) is permitted, except by the Station (solely at its

discretion), which reserves the right to substitute a prize or prize portion with

another prize or prize portion of greater or equal value. The prize(s) are

expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and unless otherwise expressly

specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Promotion

Entities are not responsible for winners’ limitations that prevent acceptance or

use of prize(s). Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion Entities have not

made, and are not in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranties,

representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties,

expressed or implied, whether by contract or law, concerning any prize,

including without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability,

mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Other restrictions

may apply.

4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Decisions of the Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

b. Twenty (20) Qualifying Prize winners will be selected on-air as described in

Section 1 of these Official Rules.

c. One (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected on August 14, 2017 at

approximately 10:00am CT in a random drawing of all Qualifying Prize

winners.

d. Odds of winning a Qualifying Prize depend on the number and order of phone

calls received. Odds of a Qualifying Prize winner winning the Grand Prize are

1 in 20.

e. Qualifying Prize winners must listen to the Station to win a Qualifying Prize

but do not need to be present to win a Qualifying Prize. The Grand Prize

winner does not need to listen to the Station or be present to win the Grand

Prize.

f. Potential Qualifying Prize winners will be notified of winning at the time of

their winning phone calls. Potential Grand Prize winner will be notified of

winning by telephone following the Grand Prize drawing. Prize(s) will be

awarded only upon confirmation of eligibility and completion of all requisite

releases. The winner(s) must execute and return any required affidavit of

eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within five (5) days of winning or

prize(s) will be forfeited and an alternate winner will not be selected. If a

winner has not reached the age of majority in his/her state of residence, the

prize(s) will be awarded in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian. If a

potential Qualifying Prize winner(s) cannot be contacted, fails to sign and

return the required fully-executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity

release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is

returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize(s) and no

alternate Qualifying Prize winner will be selected. If the Grand Prize winner

and his/her guest fails to sign and return the required affidavit of eligibility

and/or liability/publicity release within five (5) days of winning, or if a prize or

prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential Grand Prize

winner forfeits the Grand Prize and an alternate Grand Prize winner will be

selected in a random drawing of all remaining Qualifying Prize winners (time

permitting).

5. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of

the winner(s). The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS

Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for

receipt of any prize(s) and will be required to complete and submit an IRS

Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for

receipt of any prize(s) valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by

the Station (or any other CBS Radio station in Station’s market) in a calendar

year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete

W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Such winnings of

$600 or more will be reported to the IRS.

b. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes

entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) permission for the Station

or its designees to interview the winner(s) (or guest(s), if applicable), to

photograph, film and record each winner (or guest, if applicable), and to use

in commerce and in any media, now or hereafter known, throughout the

world, in perpetuity, his/her name, prize(s) won, hometown (city and state),

biographic information, likeness, photograph, voice, audio or video recording

and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Station, the Promotion

and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without

notice or additional compensation, notification or permission, in perpetuity,

except where prohibited by law. Each winner (and guest, if applicable)

agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance

of the prize, except where prohibited by law.

c. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes

entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) agreement to release,

discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Entities and their respective

officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and

all of their successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from

and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from any

prize(s) awarded and participation in the Promotion, including, but not limited

to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property, which may occur in

connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation in the Promotion, or

delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of any prize or

participation in any Promotion-related activity, including, but not limited to, any

claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy and

merchandise delivery.

d. If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including but

not limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering,

unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes

beyond the control of the Released Parties that corrupt or affect the security,

administration, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the

Promotion is compromised or becomes technically corrupted in any way,

electronically or otherwise, the Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate,

suspend and/or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is terminated before

the original end date, the Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion to, to

modify the procedure for selecting winner(s), unless the nature of the event

giving rise to such termination renders it impossible to select winner(s).

e. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors

in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the

announcement of a prize(s); (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information,

human error, failure or omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv)

lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete or late

entries; (v) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service

outage or delays, computer difficulties, telephone service outages, delays,

busy signals, poor signals or signal interference, accidental disconnection or

equipment malfunctions or any other technological problems or failures of any

kind; or (vi) any cancellations, delays, diversions, substitutions or omissions

whatsoever by any transportation providers or any other persons or entities

providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if applicable) including any

results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same.

Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion

prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters,

weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Released Parties’

control.

f. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries

by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins

or any other methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be

disqualified. The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use

of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or

agents (including, but not limited to, promotion entry services or proxies) will

void all entries by that entrant at the Station’s discretion. The Station’s or its

Promotion administrator’s computer or telephone system is the official time

keeping device for this Promotion. In the event of a dispute, online entries will

be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized Account Holder. The

“Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is assigned to an

email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other

organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain

associated with the submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or

mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other

organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. The Station, in

its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person who it believes

is tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion. Failure

to comply with the rules of the Promotion may result in an entrant’s

disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. If the Station makes a

good faith determination that an entrant has cheated or committed fraudulent

activity in connection with a Promotion, the Station may disqualify that entrant

from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Station-administered

Promotions and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

g. The Station reserves the right to make changes to the rules of the Promotion,

including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value,

which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances

beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, any competition or prize-related

event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station

reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend or

modify the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize(s).

h. Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that:

(1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or

connected with this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved

individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state

or federal courts situated in New York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments

and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no

event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees; and (3) no punitive, incidental,

special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost

profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and (4) entrant

hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have any

damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the

interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related

thereto.

i. For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope

for receipt by August 14, 2017 to Jennifer Lopez Flyaway– Official Rules,”

Attn: Promotions, KLOL-FM, 24 Greenway Plaza suite 1900 Houston, TX

77046. For the names of the winners send a self-addressed stamped

envelope for receipt by October 14, 2017 to the above address marked

Jennifer Lopez Flyaway– Winner List.” The Official Rules and the Winner List

(when completed) shall also be available during regular business hours at the

main offices of the Station and may be posted online at http://www.mega10fm.com

6. PRIVACY

a. By participating in the Promotion, you agree to the Station’s Terms of Use

Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the

Privacy Policy located at http://www.mega101fm.com. In the event of conflict

between the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and these Official Rules, the

terms of these Official Rules shall apply.

Promotion Administrator:

KLOL-FM 24 Greenway Plaza suite 1900, Houston, TX 77046

Promotion Sponsor: Mixed Media Entertainment 50 Stephanie St. Suite 201

Henderson, NV 89012