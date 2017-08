[Opinion] Los Que Critican A Neymar Por Dejar Al Barcelona Son Hipócritas

You gave us so many smiles and laughs to all of us here at @FCBarcelona, not just to everyone in the team, but also to our fans all over the world. We lifted many trophies together and we shared a great time. Memories I'll never forget. Ney, I wish you all the best with your new challenge and a lot of happiness and health. I'm sure we will meet again. Um grande abraço meu irmão. Boa sorte, muita coragem e não esqueças de sorrir. 👊🏼

