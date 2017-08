Bebé cubierto de insectos encontrado abandonado en un complejo de apartamentos en Houston

This frame grab taken from AFPTV footage received on May 28, 2013 shows rescue workers breaking away bits of a pipe to remove a newborn baby boy stuck inside in the city of Jinhua, in the eastern province of Zhejiang. The newborn baby boy was rescued from a sewage pipe in a Chinese apartment building after being flushed down a toilet, state media said, provoking online outrage on May 28. CHINA OUT AFP PHOTO / AFPTV (Photo credit should read AFPTV/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit should read AFPTV/AFP/Getty Images)