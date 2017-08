Todos los carriles cerrados en el 10 Baytown East Freeway a la altura del 8

ARLINGTON, WA - MARCH 23: Search and rescue volunteers stop traffic at a road block on Washington State Route 530 after a deadly mudslide on March 23, 2014 in Arlington, Washington. Four people have been confirmed dead and at least 18 others are still missing after a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)