NETFLIX Anuncia Nueva Programación Para Septiembre!

By Dorian F. Valenzuela
Todos sabemos que el mes de Septiembre es uno de los últimos meses con temperaturas infernales. Sin duda, este verano ha sido increíblemente caluroso y es por eso que muchos buscan alternativas bajo el aire acondicionado para buscar entretenimientos.

Es ahí donde NETFLIX se ha convertido en una aplicación mas que util y en los últimos días, ya han dado a conocer las nuevas películas y los nuevos programas que estarán disponibles, incluyendo nuevas temporadas de Narcos y Club de Cuervos.

Aquí la lista completa:

Sept. 1

  • Amores Perros
  • City of God
  • Dead Poets Society
  • Deep Blue Sea
  • Disney’s Hercules
  • Disney’s Mulan
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Fracture
  • Gangs of New York
  • Gone Baby Gone
  • High Risk
  • Hoodwinked
  • Hotel for Dogs
  • Jaws
  • Jaws 2
  • Jaws 3
  • Jaws: The Revenge
  • LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Little Evil – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • Maniac: Season 1
  • Narcos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Outside Man: Volume 2
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Requiem for a Dream
  • Resurface – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
  • Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
  • Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
  • Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
  • Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
  • Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
  • She’s Gotta Have It
  • The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
  • The Last Shaman
  • The Lost Brother
  • The Rugrats Movie
  • The Secret Garden
  • The Squid and the Whale
  • West Coast Customs: Season 5
  • Who the F**K is that Guy

Sept. 2

  • Vincent N Roxxy

Sept. 4

  • Graduation

Sept. 5

  • Carrie Pilby
  • Facing Darkness
  • Like Crazy
  • Marc Maron: Too Real – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Sept. 6

  • A Good American
  • Hard Tide

September 7

  • The Blacklist: Season 4

Sept. 8

  • #realityhigh – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • Apaches: Season 1
  • BoJack Horseman: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Fire Chasers: Season 1
  • Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Confession Tapes: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Walking Dead: Season 7

Sept. 9

  • Portlandia: Season 7

Sept. 11

  • The Forgotten

Sept. 12

  • Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 13

  • Offspring: Season 7
  • Ghost of the Mountains

Sept. 14

  • Disney’s Pocahontas

Sept. 15

  • American Vandal: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • First They Killed My Father – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
  • George Harrison: Living in the Material World
  • Larceny
  • Project Mc²: Part 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Rumble
  • Strong Island – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 18

  • Call the Midwife: Series 6
  • The Journey Is the Destination

Sept. 19

  • Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
  • Jerry Before Seinfeld – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Love, Sweat and Tears

Sept. 20

  • Carol

Sept.21

  • Gotham: Season 3

Sept. 22

  • Fuller House: New Episodes – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Samaritan

Sept. 23

  • Alien Arrival

Sept. 25

  • Dark Matter: Season 3

Sept. 26

  • Bachelorette
  • Night School
  • Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
  • Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 27

  • Absolutely Anything

Sept. 29

  • Big Mouth: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Club de Cuervos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Gerald’s Game – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • Real Rob: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Our Souls at Nights – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 30

  • Murder Maps: Season 3
