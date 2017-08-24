NETFLIX Anuncia Nueva Programación Para Septiembre!

Todos sabemos que el mes de Septiembre es uno de los últimos meses con temperaturas infernales. Sin duda, este verano ha sido increíblemente caluroso y es por eso que muchos buscan alternativas bajo el aire acondicionado para buscar entretenimientos.
Es ahí donde NETFLIX se ha convertido en una aplicación mas que util y en los últimos días, ya han dado a conocer las nuevas películas y los nuevos programas que estarán disponibles, incluyendo nuevas temporadas de Narcos y Club de Cuervos.
Aquí la lista completa:
Sept. 1
- Amores Perros
- City of God
- Dead Poets Society
- Deep Blue Sea
- Disney’s Hercules
- Disney’s Mulan
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fracture
- Gangs of New York
- Gone Baby Gone
- High Risk
- Hoodwinked
- Hotel for Dogs
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Evil – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Maniac: Season 1
- Narcos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Outside Man: Volume 2
- Pulp Fiction
- Requiem for a Dream
- Resurface – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
- She’s Gotta Have It
- The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
- The Last Shaman
- The Lost Brother
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Secret Garden
- The Squid and the Whale
- West Coast Customs: Season 5
- Who the F**K is that Guy
Sept. 2
- Vincent N Roxxy
Sept. 4
- Graduation
Sept. 5
- Carrie Pilby
- Facing Darkness
- Like Crazy
- Marc Maron: Too Real – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Sept. 6
- A Good American
- Hard Tide
September 7
- The Blacklist: Season 4
Sept. 8
- #realityhigh – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Apaches: Season 1
- BoJack Horseman: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fire Chasers: Season 1
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Confession Tapes: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Walking Dead: Season 7
Sept. 9
- Portlandia: Season 7
Sept. 11
- The Forgotten
Sept. 12
- Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 13
- Offspring: Season 7
- Ghost of the Mountains
Sept. 14
- Disney’s Pocahontas
Sept. 15
- American Vandal: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First They Killed My Father – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
- George Harrison: Living in the Material World
- Larceny
- Project Mc²: Part 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rumble
- Strong Island – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 18
- Call the Midwife: Series 6
- The Journey Is the Destination
Sept. 19
- Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
- Jerry Before Seinfeld – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Love, Sweat and Tears
Sept. 20
- Carol
Sept.21
- Gotham: Season 3
Sept. 22
- Fuller House: New Episodes – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Samaritan
Sept. 23
- Alien Arrival
Sept. 25
- Dark Matter: Season 3
Sept. 26
- Bachelorette
- Night School
- Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
- Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 27
- Absolutely Anything
Sept. 29
- Big Mouth: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Club de Cuervos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gerald’s Game – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Real Rob: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Our Souls at Nights – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 30
- Murder Maps: Season 3