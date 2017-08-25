Lista De Escuelas Serradas Debido Al Huracán Harvy

Galveston ISD activities canceled Friday and Saturday

GISD employees assigned to Crenshaw will not report to work on Friday.

The Crenshaw campus will be closed Friday.

Activities are canceled Friday night and all day Saturday.

The Ball High School vs Friendswood High School Varsity Football scrimmage has been moved to 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The varsity scrimmage will still be held in Friendswood at the Henry Winston Stadium.

Junior varsity and freshman scrimmages against Friendswood have been cancelled.

Other student activities are adjusting their schedules and will communicate with students, parents and guardians.

The district is monitoring the forecast and will give updates regarding the first day of school on Monday.

Houston Independent School District:

All Houston Independent School District campus-based activities and district events – including professional development and recruiting sessions – taking place after 2:00 p.m. have been canceled on Friday, August 25, due to the threat of inclement weather. All athletic activities for Friday and Saturday are cancelled, including practices, scrimmages, and any scheduled games.

Classes are canceled Monday

Texas A&M Galveston:

Campus will close at noon Friday and remain closed through Monday

University of Houston: Closing at 1 p.m. Friday, closed Saturday

Palacios Independent School District: Closed Friday

Brazosport Independent School District: Closed Friday

University of Houston Victoria: Closing at noon Thursday, closed Friday

Alvin ISD: Closed Friday. Staff Must report and will dismiss at noon

Angleton ISD: Closed Friday

Cleveland ISD: Closed Friday

Sweeny ISD: Closed Friday

La Porte ISD: After-school activities canceled Thursday; closed Friday and Monday

Brazosport College: Closed Friday through Sunday

Pearland ISD: Closed Friday, activities canceled on both Friday and Saturday

Texas City ISD: Closed Friday through the weekend

Saint Thomas Episcopal School: Closed Monday

Fort Bend ISD: Closed Friday and Monday

Memorial Lutheran School: Closed Monday

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School: Closed Monday

Bay City ISD: Closed Friday

Spring ISD: Closed Friday, all activities canceled Saturday

Sealy ISD: Closed Friday

UH-Katy: Closed Friday

San Jacinto College: Closed at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Houston Community College: Closing at 3 p.m. Friday through Monday

Aldine ISD: Closed Friday. Staff must report and will dismiss at noon. All weekend activities canceled

Columbus ISD: 2-hour early dismissal Friday

Klein ISD: Closed Friday

Alief ISD: Closed Friday

Lamar Consolidated ISD: All weekend activities canceled starting at 2 p.m. Friday

Texas Woman’s University: Campus closed Friday at noon through Sunday

UH-Victoria: Closed noon Thursday and Friday

Alvin Community College: Closed Friday through Sunday

Montgomery ISD: Early released Friday

Clear Creek ISD: Closed Friday

Lee College: Closed Friday through Monday

Prairie View A&M: Closed Friday at noon through Sunday

Friendswood ISD: Closed Friday

Presbyterian School: Closed Friday through Monday

University of St. Thomas: Closed Friday through Sunday

St. Helen Catholic School: Closed Friday

Santa Fe ISD: Closed Friday

Pasadena ISD: Closed Friday

Stafford Municipal School District: Closed Friday

Dickinson ISD: Closed Friday

Rice University: Closes at 3 p.m. Friday

Channelview ISD: Closed Friday

Barbers Hill ISD: Closed Friday

Galena Park ISD: Closed Friday

Crosby ISD: Closed Friday

The Rhodes School: Closed Friday

Katy ISD: Closed Friday

Spring Branch ISD: Closed Friday

Tomball ISD: Closed Friday and Monday (administrators until noon Friday)

Dayton ISD: Closed Friday

Liberty ISD: Closed Friday

Sheldon ISD: Closed Friday

Needville ISD: Closed Monday (first day of school)

Conroe ISD: Closed Friday

Anahuac ISD: Closed Friday

Willis ISD: Closed Friday

Splendora ISD: Closed Friday

East Bernard ISD: Closed Friday

YES Prep Schools and offices: Closed Friday

Abbey Preparatory School and Daycare: Closed Friday

Amazing Kid’z Christian Academy and Amazing Kid’z Christian Achievers: Closed Friday

Annunciation Orthodox School: Closed Friday and Monday

Ascension Episcopal School and ELP: Closed Friday

Baytown Christian Academy: Closed Friday

Beatrice Mays Institute: Closed Friday and Monday

Big Little School: Closed Friday

ComQuest Academy-Tomball: Closed Friday and Monday

Fallbrook Academy on Walters Road: Closed Friday

First Baptist Academy Baytown: Closed Friday

Goddard School of Energy Corridor: Closed Friday and Monday

Grace Episcopal School: Closed Friday and Monday

Harmony Public Schools: Closed Friday

Harris County Department of Education: Closed Friday

KIPP Houston Schools: Closed Friday

Katy Adventist Christian School: Closed Friday

MIAT College of Technology: Closed Friday

Meadow Montessori School: Closed Friday

MeyerPark Elementary Charter School: Closed Friday and Monday

Regis School of the Sacred Heart: Closed Friday

Saint Thomas’ Episcopal School: Closed Friday and Monday

Sam Houston State University Charter School: Closed Friday

Second Baptist School: Closed Friday

South Texas College of Law: Closed at noon Friday

St. Agnes Academy: Closed Friday

St. Augustine Catholic School: Closed Friday

St. Christopher Catholic School: Closed Friday

St. Mary of the Purification Catholic School: Closed Friday and Monday

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School: Closed at 2 p.m. through Monday

St. Pius X High School: Closed Friday and Monday. All weekend activities are canceled

St.Francis of Assisi Catholic School: Closed Friday and Monday

Sugar Mill Montessori School: Closed Friday

Texas Southern University: Closed at 1 p.m.

The John Cooper School: Closed Friday

The Monarch School: Closed Friday and Monday

The Village School (West Houston): Closed Friday

The Westview School: Closed Friday

The Woodlands Christian Academy: Closed Friday

Wesley Academy: Closed Friday and Monday

Yellowstone Academy: Dismissal at 1 p.m. Friday, closed Monday

Yorkshire Academy: Closed Friday