Lista De Escuelas Serradas Debido Al Huracán Harvy
Galveston ISD activities canceled Friday and Saturday
GISD employees assigned to Crenshaw will not report to work on Friday.
The Crenshaw campus will be closed Friday.
Activities are canceled Friday night and all day Saturday.
The Ball High School vs Friendswood High School Varsity Football scrimmage has been moved to 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The varsity scrimmage will still be held in Friendswood at the Henry Winston Stadium.
Junior varsity and freshman scrimmages against Friendswood have been cancelled.
Other student activities are adjusting their schedules and will communicate with students, parents and guardians.
The district is monitoring the forecast and will give updates regarding the first day of school on Monday.
Houston Independent School District:
All Houston Independent School District campus-based activities and district events – including professional development and recruiting sessions – taking place after 2:00 p.m. have been canceled on Friday, August 25, due to the threat of inclement weather. All athletic activities for Friday and Saturday are cancelled, including practices, scrimmages, and any scheduled games.
Classes are canceled Monday
Texas A&M Galveston:
Campus will close at noon Friday and remain closed through Monday
University of Houston: Closing at 1 p.m. Friday, closed Saturday
Palacios Independent School District: Closed Friday
Brazosport Independent School District: Closed Friday
University of Houston Victoria: Closing at noon Thursday, closed Friday
Alvin ISD: Closed Friday. Staff Must report and will dismiss at noon
Angleton ISD: Closed Friday
Cleveland ISD: Closed Friday
Sweeny ISD: Closed Friday
La Porte ISD: After-school activities canceled Thursday; closed Friday and Monday
Brazosport College: Closed Friday through Sunday
Pearland ISD: Closed Friday, activities canceled on both Friday and Saturday
Texas City ISD: Closed Friday through the weekend
Saint Thomas Episcopal School: Closed Monday
Fort Bend ISD: Closed Friday and Monday
Memorial Lutheran School: Closed Monday
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School: Closed Monday
Bay City ISD: Closed Friday
Spring ISD: Closed Friday, all activities canceled Saturday
Sealy ISD: Closed Friday
UH-Katy: Closed Friday
San Jacinto College: Closed at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Houston Community College: Closing at 3 p.m. Friday through Monday
Aldine ISD: Closed Friday. Staff must report and will dismiss at noon. All weekend activities canceled
Columbus ISD: 2-hour early dismissal Friday
Klein ISD: Closed Friday
Alief ISD: Closed Friday
Pearland ISD: After-school activities canceled Friday
Lamar Consolidated ISD: All weekend activities canceled starting at 2 p.m. Friday
Texas Woman’s University: Campus closed Friday at noon through Sunday
UH-Victoria: Closed noon Thursday and Friday
Alvin Community College: Closed Friday through Sunday
Harmony Public Schools: Closed Friday
Montgomery ISD: Early released Friday
Clear Creek ISD: Closed Friday
Lee College: Closed Friday through Monday
Prairie View A&M: Closed Friday at noon through Sunday
Friendswood ISD: Closed Friday
Presbyterian School: Closed Friday through Monday
University of St. Thomas: Closed Friday through Sunday
St. Helen Catholic School: Closed Friday
Santa Fe ISD: Closed Friday
Pasadena ISD: Closed Friday
Stafford Municipal School District: Closed Friday
Dickinson ISD: Closed Friday
Rice University: Closes at 3 p.m. Friday
Channelview ISD: Closed Friday
Barbers Hill ISD: Closed Friday
Galena Park ISD: Closed Friday
Crosby ISD: Closed Friday
The Rhodes School: Closed Friday
Katy ISD: Closed Friday
Spring Branch ISD: Closed Friday
Tomball ISD: Closed Friday and Monday (administrators until noon Friday)
Dayton ISD: Closed Friday
Liberty ISD: Closed Friday
Sheldon ISD: Closed Friday
Needville ISD: Closed Monday (first day of school)
Conroe ISD: Closed Friday
Anahuac ISD: Closed Friday
Willis ISD: Closed Friday
Splendora ISD: Closed Friday
East Bernard ISD: Closed Friday
YES Prep Schools and offices: Closed Friday
Abbey Preparatory School and Daycare: Closed Friday
Amazing Kid’z Christian Academy and Amazing Kid’z Christian Achievers: Closed Friday
Annunciation Orthodox School: Closed Friday and Monday
Ascension Episcopal School and ELP: Closed Friday
Baytown Christian Academy: Closed Friday
Beatrice Mays Institute: Closed Friday and Monday
Big Little School: Closed Friday
ComQuest Academy-Tomball: Closed Friday and Monday
Fallbrook Academy on Walters Road: Closed Friday
First Baptist Academy Baytown: Closed Friday
Goddard School of Energy Corridor: Closed Friday and Monday
Grace Episcopal School: Closed Friday and Monday
Harmony Public Schools: Closed Friday
Harris County Department of Education: Closed Friday
KIPP Houston Schools: Closed Friday
Katy Adventist Christian School: Closed Friday
Lee College: Closed at noon Friday through Monday
MIAT College of Technology: Closed Friday
Meadow Montessori School: Closed Friday
MeyerPark Elementary Charter School: Closed Friday and Monday
Regis School of the Sacred Heart: Closed Friday
Saint Thomas’ Episcopal School: Closed Friday and Monday
Sam Houston State University Charter School: Closed Friday
Second Baptist School: Closed Friday
South Texas College of Law: Closed at noon Friday
St. Agnes Academy: Closed Friday
St. Augustine Catholic School: Closed Friday
St. Christopher Catholic School: Closed Friday
St. Mary of the Purification Catholic School: Closed Friday and Monday
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School: Closed at 2 p.m. through Monday
St. Pius X High School: Closed Friday and Monday. All weekend activities are canceled
St.Francis of Assisi Catholic School: Closed Friday and Monday
Sugar Mill Montessori School: Closed Friday
Texas Southern University: Closed at 1 p.m.
The John Cooper School: Closed Friday
The Monarch School: Closed Friday and Monday
The Village School (West Houston): Closed Friday
The Westview School: Closed Friday
The Woodlands Christian Academy: Closed Friday
Wesley Academy: Closed Friday and Monday
Yellowstone Academy: Dismissal at 1 p.m. Friday, closed Monday
Yorkshire Academy: Closed Friday