Harvey es ahora una tormenta tropical que sigue dejando mucha lluvia en toda la costa del estado de Texas.
Aunque no lo parezca para muchas personas, Harvey ha dejado lluvia en zonas que ya están saturadas.
Estas Son Las Calles Inundadas En Estos Momentos en Houston (SABADO 3:05P):
IH-10 EAST Eastbound At BELTWAY 8-EAST 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-10 EAST Eastbound At MC CARTY ST/US-90 ALTERNATE Right Lane,Center Lane
IH-10 EAST Eastbound At MONMOUTH DR 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-10 Westbound At FM-359 in Waller County Exit Ramp
IH-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST Right Shoulder,Right Lane
IH-45 NORTH Northbound At RICHEY RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes,Exit Ramp
IH-45 NORTH Southbound At N MAIN ST Right Shoulder,Right Lane
IH-45 NORTH Southbound Before TIDWELL RD 1 Frontage Road Lane
IH-45 Northbound At FM-1097 in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-45 Northbound At WILSON RD in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes,Exit Ramp
IH-45 Northbound Before SH-242 in Montgomery County 2 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-45 Southbound After SH-242 in Montgomery County 1 Frontage Road Lane
IH-45 Southbound At SH-6/SH-146 in Galveston County Exit Ramp
IH-69 Southbound At ISLEIB RD in Fort Bend County 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-69 Southbound Before NORTH PARK in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes
US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At BINGLE RD Right Lane
US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At FM-2920 Left Lane,Right Lane
US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At GESSNER RD 1 Frontage Road Lane
US-290 NORTHWEST Westbound At WEST RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes
SH-105 Eastbound At DUCK CREEK RD in Montgomery County Center Lane
SH-225 Eastbound At RED BLUFF RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes
SH-225 Westbound At RED BLUFF RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes
SH-87/ Broadway Northbound At GALVESTON-BOLIVAR FERRY in Galveston County All Mainlanes
SH-87/ Broadway Northbound At Rollover Pass in Galveston County Right Shoulder,Center Lane
SH-87/ Broadway Southbound At SEWALL BLVD/ 2ND ST in Galveston County All Mainlanes
SH-87/ Broadway Southbound At SH-124 in Galveston County Right Shoulder,Center Lane
SH-99 Grand Pkwy – North Westbound At FM-2920 Left Shoulder,Left Lane
BELTWAY 8-EAST Northbound At SPENCER HWY Entrance Ramp
BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At LEE RD Entrance Ramp
FM-2090 Eastbound At IH-69 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes
EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY Left Shoulder,Right Shoulder,Left Lane,Right Lane,Exit Ramp,HOV Exit
SH 275 / HARBORSIDE Eastbound At IH 45 Gulf Freeway in Galveston County Left Lane,Right Lane
SH 275 / HARBORSIDE Westbound At SH 87/ 2ND ST in Galveston County Left Lane,Right Lane
SPUR-342 Northbound At IH-45 in Galveston County Left Lane,Center Lane
SH-332 Westbound At SAILFISH RD to Shark Ln All Mainlanes