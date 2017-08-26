Harvey es ahora una tormenta tropical que sigue dejando mucha lluvia en toda la costa del estado de Texas.

Aunque no lo parezca para muchas personas, Harvey ha dejado lluvia en zonas que ya están saturadas.

Estas Son Las Calles Inundadas En Estos Momentos en Houston (SABADO 3:05P):

IH-10 EAST Eastbound At BELTWAY 8-EAST 3 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-10 EAST Eastbound At MC CARTY ST/US-90 ALTERNATE Right Lane,Center Lane

IH-10 EAST Eastbound At MONMOUTH DR 3 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-10 Westbound At FM-359 in Waller County Exit Ramp

IH-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST Right Shoulder,Right Lane

IH-45 NORTH Northbound At RICHEY RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes,Exit Ramp

IH-45 NORTH Southbound At N MAIN ST Right Shoulder,Right Lane

IH-45 NORTH Southbound Before TIDWELL RD 1 Frontage Road Lane

IH-45 Northbound At FM-1097 in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-45 Northbound At WILSON RD in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes,Exit Ramp

IH-45 Northbound Before SH-242 in Montgomery County 2 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-45 Southbound After SH-242 in Montgomery County 1 Frontage Road Lane

IH-45 Southbound At SH-6/SH-146 in Galveston County Exit Ramp

IH-69 Southbound At ISLEIB RD in Fort Bend County 3 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-69 Southbound Before NORTH PARK in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes

US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At BINGLE RD Right Lane

US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At FM-2920 Left Lane,Right Lane

US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At GESSNER RD 1 Frontage Road Lane

US-290 NORTHWEST Westbound At WEST RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes

SH-105 Eastbound At DUCK CREEK RD in Montgomery County Center Lane

SH-225 Eastbound At RED BLUFF RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes

SH-225 Westbound At RED BLUFF RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes

SH-87/ Broadway Northbound At GALVESTON-BOLIVAR FERRY in Galveston County All Mainlanes

SH-87/ Broadway Northbound At Rollover Pass in Galveston County Right Shoulder,Center Lane

SH-87/ Broadway Southbound At SEWALL BLVD/ 2ND ST in Galveston County All Mainlanes

SH-87/ Broadway Southbound At SH-124 in Galveston County Right Shoulder,Center Lane

SH-99 Grand Pkwy – North Westbound At FM-2920 Left Shoulder,Left Lane

BELTWAY 8-EAST Northbound At SPENCER HWY Entrance Ramp

BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At LEE RD Entrance Ramp

FM-2090 Eastbound At IH-69 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes

EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY Left Shoulder,Right Shoulder,Left Lane,Right Lane,Exit Ramp,HOV Exit

SH 275 / HARBORSIDE Eastbound At IH 45 Gulf Freeway in Galveston County Left Lane,Right Lane

SH 275 / HARBORSIDE Westbound At SH 87/ 2ND ST in Galveston County Left Lane,Right Lane

SPUR-342 Northbound At IH-45 in Galveston County Left Lane,Center Lane

SH-332 Westbound At SAILFISH RD to Shark Ln All Mainlanes