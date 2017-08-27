HARVEY UPDATES: SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER

Major Flooding, Flash Flood Warnings For Most Of Houston Area

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Rain from Hurricane Harvey batters the downtown area on August 26, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late last night, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The City of Houston and the surrounding area are experiencing a catastrophic flash flooding event with heavy heavy rains falling overnight due to the stalled storm Harvey.

The Harris County Sherriff and other authorities are urging residents to not leave their house unless it is an emergency.

Areas of the city have received over 12″ of rain in 24 hours and many of the cities rivers and bayous are at or near their bank’s limits.

9-1-1 has also reported a number of issues due to an influx of calls over night. They ask to keep trying if you get a busy signal to keep trying. If you are on hold, stay on hold.

Tune into your local news for the latest information on the storm and what it means for your area.

If you are on the road and experience high water, turn around, don’t drown.

First responders have already had to make 100 rescues overnight in the Houston area because of flash flooding.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mega 101 FM - KLOL - Mega Musica de Houston, Texas

Biografías de MEGA
Mega En Tus Mañanas

Listen Live