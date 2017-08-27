Major Flooding, Flash Flood Warnings For Most Of Houston Area

The City of Houston and the surrounding area are experiencing a catastrophic flash flooding event with heavy heavy rains falling overnight due to the stalled storm Harvey.

The Harris County Sherriff and other authorities are urging residents to not leave their house unless it is an emergency.

Areas of the city have received over 12″ of rain in 24 hours and many of the cities rivers and bayous are at or near their bank’s limits.

9-1-1 has also reported a number of issues due to an influx of calls over night. They ask to keep trying if you get a busy signal to keep trying. If you are on hold, stay on hold.

Tune into your local news for the latest information on the storm and what it means for your area.

If you are on the road and experience high water, turn around, don’t drown.

First responders have already had to make 100 rescues overnight in the Houston area because of flash flooding.