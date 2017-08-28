VOLUNTARY EVACUATION NEAR ADDICKS AND BARKER RESEVIORS | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS |FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS | SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER | LATEST DFW COVERAGE

[Video] Imagenes Impactantes De Las Inundaciones En Todo Houston

(Getty Images)

Houston esta sufriendo en estos momentos las consecuencias de la Tormenta Tropical Harvey, un sistema que ha dejado inundaciones catastróficas. Este video fue compartido en Instagram y nos permite ver un poco de lo mucho que ha destruido Harvey.

Todos estamos sufriendo y juntos podremos salir adelante. Vamos a unirnos como comunidad y ayudar a nuestros vecinos que mas lo necesitan.

Aqui el video:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mega 101 FM - KLOL - Mega Musica de Houston, Texas

Biografías de MEGA
Mega En Tus Mañanas

Listen Live