Aquí Información en Donde Habrá Comida Gratis
El distrito de Goose Creek CISD estará proveyendo desayuno y almuerzo GRATIS desde hoy hasta el 10 de Septiembre.
Horario:
Desayuno- 7am-9am
Almuerzo-11am-1pm
Aquí la lista de escuelas participando:
Travis Elementary
100 Robin Rd., Baytown
Austin Elementary
3022 Massey-Tomkins Rd., Baytown
Carver Elementary
610 S. Pruett, Baytown
Bowie Elementary
2200 Clayton St., Baytown
San Jacinto Elementary
2615 Virginia, Baytown
Walker Elementary
4711 Seabird, Baytown
Highlands Elementary
200 E. Wallisville, Highlands