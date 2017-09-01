LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| REGISTER WITH FEMASCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER 

Aquí Información en Donde Habrá Comida Gratis

El distrito de Goose Creek CISD estará proveyendo desayuno y almuerzo GRATIS desde hoy hasta el 10 de Septiembre.

Horario:

Desayuno- 7am-9am

Almuerzo-11am-1pm

Aquí la lista de escuelas participando:

Travis Elementary
100 Robin Rd., Baytown

Austin Elementary
3022 Massey-Tomkins Rd., Baytown

Carver Elementary
610 S. Pruett, Baytown

Bowie Elementary
2200 Clayton St., Baytown

San Jacinto Elementary
2615 Virginia, Baytown

Walker Elementary
4711 Seabird, Baytown

Highlands Elementary
200 E. Wallisville, Highlands

