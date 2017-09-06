LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| REGISTER WITH FEMASCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER 

ATTN: Sesiones De Informacion Sobre DACA Gratis

By Eli
Filed Under: abogados, Ayuda Legal, Baker Ripley, centros Ripley, DACA, Hoy, imigracion
(Photo credit should read DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/GettyImages)

BakerRipley Immigration Program tendra sesiones de informacion sobre  en tres de sus centros hoy miercoles, 6 de septiembre a las 6pm. 

–          Baker Ripley Neighborhood Center (6500 Rookin St., Houston, Texas 77074)

–          Ripley House (4410 Navigation Blvd, Houston, Texas 77011)

–          Cleveland Ripley Neighborhood Center (720 Fairmont Pkwy, Houston, Texas 77504)

 

Obten ayuda legal GRATIS hoy en centros de Baker Ripley y  proteje tus derechos!

 

Immigration legal staff will be available to explain the phase out of the DACA program, how to get FREE legal help at BakerRipley, and how to protect your rights.

More from Eli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mega 101 FM - KLOL - Mega Musica de Houston, Texas

Biografías de MEGA
Mega En Tus Mañanas

Listen Live