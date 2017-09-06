ATTN: Sesiones De Informacion Sobre DACA Gratis

BakerRipley Immigration Program tendra sesiones de informacion sobre en tres de sus centros hoy miercoles, 6 de septiembre a las 6pm.

– Baker Ripley Neighborhood Center (6500 Rookin St., Houston, Texas 77074)

– Ripley House (4410 Navigation Blvd, Houston, Texas 77011)

– Cleveland Ripley Neighborhood Center (720 Fairmont Pkwy, Houston, Texas 77504)

Obten ayuda legal GRATIS hoy en centros de Baker Ripley y proteje tus derechos!

Immigration legal staff will be available to explain the phase out of the DACA program, how to get FREE legal help at BakerRipley, and how to protect your rights.