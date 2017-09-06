Mujer se roba camioneta de la policía y empieza una persecución

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 2: An infra-red vehicle number plate recognition camera operated by Greater Manchester Police fixed to the rear of a police patrol car on November 2, 2006, in Cheshire, England. The cameras are used to check for insurance and road licence validity and intelligence gathering. Richard Thomas, the British government's information commissioner has warned that Britain is in danger of turning into a Big Brother society. The Surveillance Studies Network report has revealed that 20 per cent of the world's spy cameras are in Britain. Up to 4.2 million CCTV cameras are in operation, about one for every 14 people (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

