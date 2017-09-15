Mega Colita Rules

MEGA MUSIC MASHUP
OFFICIAL RULES
NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.
A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE ENTRANT’S CHANCE OF
WINNING.
1. HOW TO ENTER
a. These rules govern Mega Music Mashup promotion (the “Promotion”), which is being
conducted by KLOL (the “Station”). The Promotion begins on September 18, 2017
and ends on October 6, 2017 (the “Promotion Dates”).
b. To enter the Promotion, you may enter on-air beginning on September 18, 2017 at
7:40am Central Time (“CT”) and ending on October 6, 2017 at 4:40pm CT (the
“Entry Period”) as follows:
i. To participate in the Promotion, you must listen to the Station each weekday
beginning on September 18, 2017 and ending on October 6, 2017 at
approximately 7:40am CT, 11:40am CT, 1:40pm CT, and 4:40pm CT for the
announcement of the cue to call. Upon hearing the cue to call, caller number 7
(as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) to get through to
the Station contest line at 713.212.6342 will have an opportunity to identify the
Mega Music Mashup, which is the cue to call. Each caller will only have one (1)
chance to identify all three (3) song titles and artist names in the Mega Music
Mashup. If the caller does not correctly identify all of the song titles and artist
names in the Mega Music Mashup, he or she will not win a prize and a new clip
will be played at another time during the Promotion and the amount of the prize
will increase by $100 until the clip is correctly identified. If the caller correctly
identifies all of the song titles and artist names in the Mega Music Mashup, he or
she will win a prize and the next time the Mega Music Mashup is announced onair,
it will be a new clip, pending confirmation of eligibility. The Mega Music
Mashup must be played on the terrestrial radio broadcast of KLOL-FM. If the
Music Mashup is played on the KLOL-FM online stream but not on the terrestrial
radio broadcast, the playing of the Music Mashup will not be valid for this
Promotion as the cue to call. At the time of entrant’s call, entrant will be required
to provide all information requested including entrant’s full name, complete
address (including zip code), day and evening phone numbers and date of birth
in order to be eligible to win. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. In the event that the
selected caller is incorrect, disconnected or is found to be ineligible, the next
eligible caller who successfully makes it through on the call-in line and completes
the call and correctly identifies all of the song titles and artist names in the Mega
Music Mashup will be a winner. There is no limit to the number of times a
listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a winner only once.
c. There will be up to a total of twenty (20) winners selected on-air during the
Promotion.
d. Due to delays in the online streaming of the Station’s broadcast signal, listeners to
the online stream may not be able to participate in or may be disadvantaged in
participating in on-air contests. Entrants are encouraged to listen to the Station onair.
The Station is not responsible for online streaming delays.
2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS
a. The Promotion is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents 18 years of age or
older and who reside in State of Texas. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.
Employees, officers, directors and agents of the Station, CBS Radio Inc., their
corporate affiliates, Station’s advertising and promotional agencies, participating
sponsors, prize suppliers, their respective affiliates (collectively, the “Promotion
Entities”) and other radio stations in the Houston/Galveston metropolitan area, the
members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) and
those living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible to
enter or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws
and regulations. By participating, entrant agrees to comply with these Official Rules
and the decisions of the Station, which are final and binding in all respects.
b. Listeners are eligible to win a prize in a CBS Radio Houston (the “Cluster”) contest
once every thirty (30) days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any
cluster. The winner must provide valid government-issued photo identification and
provide their complete address, date of birth and phone number to claim a prize.
c. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and
delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify
any entrant who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any
entry as required by law.
3. PRIZES
a. Up to twenty (20) prizes will be awarded in this Promotion. Each prize is an Amex
gift card in an amount equal to the jackpot when the winner correctly identifies the
Mega Music Mashup. The minimum prize will be $100.00, and the jackpot will
increase by $100.00 every time the Mega Music Mashup is not correctly identified.
The maximum prize will not exceed $2,000.00. The winner(s) will be solely
responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not specified herein
associated with the receipt and use of the prize(s). The gift cards expire on January
20, 2018. The gift cards will be subject to the terms and conditions as set forth by
the issuer of the gift cards. Gift cards are not refundable or transferable, and may
not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will gift cards be
replaced if lost or stolen.
b. No more than the stated number of prizes specified in these official rules will be
awarded. All prizes or prize certificates must be claimed at the office of the Station
at the address below during regular business hours. The winner(s) will forfeit any
prize(s) or prize certificate(s) not claimed within thirty (30) days of winning. In the
event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed or shipped to the winner(s), it will be
with the prior written consent of the winner(s) and therefore, winner(s) assumes the
risk of its loss. The Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize(s) or prize
certificate(s).
c. Prize(s) is not transferable, and no substitution, assignment or cash equivalent of
prize(s) is permitted, except by the Station (solely at its discretion), which reserves
the right to substitute a prize or prize portion with another prize or prize portion of
greater or equal value. The prize(s) are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above
and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any
other expenses. Promotion Entities are not responsible for winners’ limitations that
prevent acceptance or use of prize(s). Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion
Entities have not made, and are not in any manner responsible or liable for, any
warranties, representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all
warranties, expressed or implied, whether by contract or law, concerning any prize,
including without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical
condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Other restrictions may apply.
4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION
a. Decisions of the Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.
b. Up to twenty (20) winners will be selected on-air as described in Section 1 of these
Official Rules.
c. Odds of winning depend on the order and number of phone calls received.
d. Winners must listen to the Station to win but do not need to be present to win.
e. Potential winners will be notified of winning at the time of their winning phone calls.
Prize(s) will be awarded only upon confirmation of eligibility and completion of all
requisite releases. The winner(s) must execute and return any required affidavit of
eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within thirty (30) days of winning or prize(s)
will be forfeited. If a winner has not reached the age of majority in his/her state of
residence, the prize(s) will be awarded in the name of his/her parent or legal
guardian. If a potential winner(s) cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the
required fully-executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the
required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable,
the potential winner forfeits the prize(s).
5. CONDITIONS
a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the
winner(s). The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9
with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any
prize(s) and will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the
winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s)
valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (or any other CBS
Radio station in Station’s market) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600
or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the
prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.
b. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s
and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) permission for the Station or its
designees to interview the winner(s) (or guest(s), if applicable), to photograph, film
and record each winner (or guest, if applicable), and to use in commerce and in any
media, now or hereafter known, throughout the world, in perpetuity, his/her name,
prize(s) won, hometown (city and state), biographic information, likeness,
photograph, voice, audio or video recording and/or any statements made by him/her
regarding the Station, the Promotion and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade,
publicity or promotion without notice or additional compensation, notification or
permission, in perpetuity, except where prohibited by law. Each winner (and guest,
if applicable) agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to
acceptance of the prize, except where prohibited by law.
c. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s
and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) agreement to release, discharge, and
hold harmless the Promotion Entities and their respective officers, shareholders,
directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and
assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims or
liability arising directly or indirectly from any prize(s) awarded and participation in the
Promotion, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss
of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or
participation in the Promotion, or delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or
misuse of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity, including, but
not limited to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy
and merchandise delivery.
d. If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including but not
limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized
intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the
Released Parties that corrupt or affect the security, administration, fairness, integrity
or proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the Promotion is compromised or becomes
technically corrupted in any way, electronically or otherwise, the Station reserves the
right to cancel, terminate, suspend and/or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is
terminated before the original end date, the Station reserves the right, in its sole
discretion to, to modify the procedure for selecting winner(s), unless the nature of
the event giving rise to such termination renders it impossible to select winner(s).
e. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the
printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement
of a prize(s); (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure or
omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) lost, stolen, mangled,
misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete or late entries; (v) entries not
received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer
difficulties, telephone service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or signal
interference, accidental disconnection or equipment malfunctions or any other
technological problems or failures of any kind; or (vi) any cancellations, delays,
diversions, substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or
any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if
applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location
necessitated by same. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part
of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural
disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Released Parties’
control.
f. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by
using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins or any
other methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified.
The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive,
automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited
to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at the
Station’s discretion. The Station’s or its Promotion administrator’s computer or
telephone system is the official time keeping device for this Promotion. In the event
of a dispute, online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized
Account Holder. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is
assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider
or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the
domain associated with the submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or
mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization
that is responsible for assigning such numbers. The Station, in its sole discretion,
reserves the right to disqualify any person who it believes is tampering with the entry
process or the operation of the Promotion. Failure to comply with the rules of the
Promotion may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or
prizes. If the Station makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated
or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, the Station may
disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Stationadministered
Promotions and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.
g. The Station reserves the right to make changes to the rules of the Promotion,
including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which
will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the
control of the Promotion Entities, any competition or prize-related event or travel is
delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not
the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend or modify the Promotion and shall not
be required to award a substitute prize(s).
h. Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that: (1)
any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with
this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort
to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New
York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual
out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees;
and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including,
without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and
(4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have
any damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the
interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.
i. For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope for
receipt by October 6, 2017 to “MEGA MUSIC MASHUP”– Official Rules,” Attn:
Promotions, KLOL MEGA 101. For the names of the prize winners send a selfaddressed
stamped envelope for receipt by December 6, 2017 to the above address
marked “MEGA MUSIC MASHUP – Winner List.” The Official Rules and the Winner
List (when completed) shall also be available during regular business hours at the
main offices of the Station and may be posted online at http://www.mega101houston.com.
6. PRIVACY
a. By participating in the Promotion, entrant agrees to the Station’s Terms of Use
Agreement and to the use of entrant’s personal information as described in the
Privacy Policy located at http://www.mega101houston.com. In the event of conflict
between the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and these Official Rules, the terms
of these Official Rules shall apply.
Administrator: KLOL-FM 24 Greenway Plaza Suite 1900 Houston TX 77019
Sponsor: KLOL-FM 24 Greenway Plaza Suite 1900 Houston TX 77019
