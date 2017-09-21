[Fotos] Conoce A La Modelo “Curvy” Que Ha Causado Locura En Redes

En un mundo de redes sociales donde muchos insultan y acosan a otras personas usando el poder que les otorga un teclado y el anonimato, surge una mujer valiente dispuesta a remar en contra de la corriente.
Su nombre es Iskra Lawrence y ella es una modelo que cautiva a muchos a traves de su cuenta de Instagram donde ella publica fotos sensuales mas alla de que la tachen de pasada de peso.
Llamenle “curvy” o lo que quieran, la mujer es hermosa.
I don't know who makes these collages or even how they find these pics but it's too funny that I'm actually even more of a cheese ball irl than I think😂😂😂 just trying to have fun and live life to he fullest 😝🙌✨❤️ I swear I feel so weirded out when I see retouched pics bc this is my body and I love that's it's imperfectly perfect grateful for what it does not just what it looks like❤️ so thanks body for letting me jump about and be a fool lol 😍
Just trying to live free from expectation. I'm Free from any confines of insecurity I inherited from media consumption. Learning to celebrate the things I was told were flaws by magazines. Using my body to go through life living to the fullest everyday. Valuing myself for more than my appearance. Trying to be non judgemental to myself and others. Pushing to Love harder and laugh more. Thanking my loved ones everyday for being them. Feeling grateful to be alive everyday. —- Moments by 📸 @tiaprovost 👙 by @aerie #aerieReal #iskra
Ustedes que opinan?