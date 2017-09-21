| HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP | REGISTER WITH FEMA

[Fotos] Conoce A La Modelo “Curvy” Que Ha Causado Locura En Redes

By Dorian F. Valenzuela
Filed Under: cuerpo, Curvy, mujer, viral
(Photo by Mike Flokis/Getty Images)

En un mundo de redes sociales donde muchos insultan y acosan a otras personas usando el poder que les otorga un teclado y el anonimato, surge una mujer valiente dispuesta a remar en contra de la corriente.

Su nombre es Iskra Lawrence y ella es una modelo que cautiva a muchos a traves de su cuenta de Instagram donde ella publica fotos sensuales mas alla de que la tachen de pasada de peso.

Llamenle “curvy” o lo que quieran, la mujer es hermosa.

Ustedes que opinan?

