Mujer fuera de control

ISLE OF SHEPPEY, KENT - SEPTEMBER 05: A man walks past the remains of a car involved in a major traffic accident on the A249 Sheppey crossing bridge in Kent on September 5, 2013 in Isle of Sheppey, Kent. Over 130 vehicles were involved in the series of accidents, with thick fog blamed for poor visibility. The crash occurred around 07:15AM BST, with at least 8 people suffering serious injuries, and approximately 60 people treated for minor injuries. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

