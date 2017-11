Preparate Para Coco, Una De Las Peliculas Mas Esperadas Del 2017

(L to R) Mexican-American Co-director Adrian Molina, US Director Lee Unkrich, Mexican singer and actor Luis Angel Gomez and US Producer Darla K. Anderson pose for the media during a press conference on "Coco" a new animated film from Disney-Pixar inspired by Mexico's Day of the Dead festival in Mexico City on October 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ALFREDO ESTRELLA (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)