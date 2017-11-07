[Fotos] Mujer Se Convierte En Modelo De Instagram Tras Perder Casi 70 Lbs

Su nombre es Riley Hemson, sin embargo, en el mundo de Instragram la conocen como healthychick101, Y Su fama viene de su decision por seguir una vida saludable llena de buena alimentación y ejercicio. La modelos de Instagram ya ha bajado casi 70 libras de que inicio esta transformación y la verdad luce espectacular.
Aquí las imágenes:
Another transformation Tuesday comin at ya! It's not gonna be easy I'll tell u that much for free but I can promise you it's worth it. The way you feel knowing you're giving your body all the nutrients that it needs is the best!!! (Better than pizza 🙃) hahaha nah but for reals it actually is. Keep pushing, I believe in u all thank you and good night sir ❤️
Constantly doing the girl on the left proud. It's easy to want to give up after a week or 2. Or maybe even a day. Believe me, I was that girl. Change takes time so if you're doing it solely just to change what your body looks like then this isn't gonna last. Do it because you want your body to be healthy. You want to give it love and nutrients so your body can be the best, healthiest body that it can be. Change your mindset and change will come.
Que opinas de su cambio?