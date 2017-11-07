[Fotos] Mujer Se Convierte En Modelo De Instagram Tras Perder Casi 70 Lbs

By Dorian F. Valenzuela
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Su nombre es Riley Hemson, sin embargo, en el mundo de Instragram la conocen como healthychick101, Y Su fama viene de su decision por seguir una vida saludable llena de buena alimentación y ejercicio. La modelos de Instagram ya ha bajado casi 70 libras de que inicio esta transformación y la verdad luce espectacular.

Aquí las imágenes:

Que opinas de su cambio?

 

More from Dorian F. Valenzuela
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mega 101 FM - KLOL - Mega Musica de Houston, Texas

Biografías de MEGA
Mega En Tus Mañanas

Listen Live